OpEdNews Op Eds

Peace in the Persian Gulf

Persian Gulf and West Asia
On Monday, January 4, 2021, Iranian military seized a South Korean commercial ship which was polluting the Persian Gulf waters.

The ship is docked in Bandar-e Abbas port. All crew members are safe and resting in Iranian hotels. South Korea has two options (1) pay for cleaning the polluted water in the Persian Gulf and expenses of hosting the ship and crew. (2) by not paying the expenses then forget about doing business in the Persian Gulf.

If South Korea pays for the damages, then it will be wise to pay through the same mechanism the money that owes Iran for purchase of oil since 2017.

Iran must not negotiate with South Korea. South Korea had three years to pay for Iranian oil but it has not because of fear of illegal sanctions imposed on Iran. These sanctions violate international accords.

Sanctions that violate international accords.

Iran should reject the European effort to reopen the JCPOA, contending the Europeans were not and are not eligible to call for a new agreement while they failed to honor their obligations under the 2015 agreement. There was no balance between obligations and rights within the JCPOA.

The re-opening of JCPOA will bring chaos to world peace.

Why the United Nations does not do anything to lift the ban on medicine? Western countries lie about medicine is not sanctioned. How is Iran going to pay for the needed medicine in this time of Coronavirus? While Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has placed restriction(s) on money transfer(s)?

Seizing the South Korean commercial ship has many advantages for Iran:

    Many countries and Western citizens will learn to use the proper term for the body water which separates Iran from its Arab neighbors. The name of Persian Gulf has been used properly for over 2500 years which many countries did not exist. A clear message to other ships not to pollute the Persian Gulf. A message to South Korea and other countries to respect International accords and agreements The term Middle East is a wrong term to use for our region. Iranian delegation must not negotiate with countries that do not honor their share of international agreements.

Iranian long range missiles will bring peace to West Asia.

In my view, WWIII will happen in West Asia. During WWI and WWII all countries took advantage of weak Iran and depleted its natural resources and used its food even its railroads while starving over ten million Iranians, almost half of its population at that time.

Western countries and Russia have committed many crimes against Iranians. Crimes against Iranians dates back to 2600 years when more than 70,000 of among them children and elderly were killed so that some people would dare to sing and dance during Purim.

WWIII and Iranian long range missiles will bring peace to West Asia. Moreover, illegal sanctions will be lifted especially during Coronavirus pandemic that the United Nations members have been silent about it.

Negotiating with Western countries will demonstrate Iranian weakness. Iranian soldiers and military strength will bring peace to the Persian Gulf.

 

Iran, pronounced Eeran NOT Eye-ran...".> Hint: Italy: Eetaly not Eye-taly. Iran has been in the region properly termed 'West Asia' -- not the 'Middle East' for thousand of years.
 

