JCPOA not a win-win strategy!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 8028
Message Mohammad Ala

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) violated international accords for a member country of IAEA, NPT, and UN by offering fewer rights in comparison to other members.

Iran should reject the European effort to reopen the JCPOA, contending the Europeans were not and are not eligible to call for a new agreement while they failed to honor their obligations under the 2015 agreement. There was no balance between obligations and rights within the JCPOA.

The re-opening of JCPOA will bring chaos to the world peace. P5+1 agreement.

After five years (2015 signing), Europe wants to preserve the JCPOA and then expand it without compensating Iran for the losses it incurred in the past years but this approach should not be acceptable. Iran has made it clear that the JCPOA commitments cannot be implemented one-sidedly. Iran fulfilled its obligations, trusting the other members would do the same.

Iran was the only party that complied with its commitments. "In these circumstances, Iran took measures in the area of [uranium] enrichment and poured cement in one of its designated nuclear facilities requested in the agreement.

What is there to negotiate?

France's President trying to mediate further negotiations has worried many people in the world (not only in Iran) that hegemonic powers are back at their old tricks. Why is okay for France to deploy new nuclear submarines and add to its nuclear arsenal? France's atrocities are well documented in the world.

The crucial question should be why the problems in France over many issues such as Yellow-Jackets have been ignored, for which Western countries would have tried bombings and regime change and more sanctions in other countries?

Sanctions that violate international accords.

Why the United Nations does not do anything to lift the ban on medicine? Western countries lie that medicine is not sanctioned. How is Iran going to pay for the needed medicine in this time of coronavirus? While Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has placed restriction(s) on money transfer(s)?

When trust is lost, it's very difficult to regain it back. As Bush once said if you "f.... me once shame on you, but if you f.... me twice SHAME ON ME". Any further mistake by any Iranian team should directly be pointed to the Iranian government, and the Iranian negotiators of the JCPOA.

P5 +1 members should not be allowed to return to negotiating table and plead innocence - there is ample evidence that demonstrates how the P 5+1 members singled out Iran - and how they plan to re-negotiate to get what they want - not a win-win strategy.

Killing half of Iranian population (about ten million) by starving them during WWII by British army is vivid in the memory of Iranian people, remembering that P5+1 countries proved to be full of lies and deceits.

For withdrawal, the JCPOA members had agreed and should pay Iran $180-$200 billion dollars for their failure to honor their part. Even with that payment, which will not happen, Iran should not return to the negotiating table. As before, any deal will not be a win-win strategy.

 

Iran, pronounced Eeran NOT Eye-ran...".> Hint: Italy: Eetaly not Eye-taly. Iran has been in the region properly termed 'West Asia' -- not the 'Middle East' for thousand of years.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mohammad Ala

Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 12 fans, 29 articles, 55 quicklinks, 1501 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

When trust is lost, it's very difficult to regain it back.

Any further mistake by any Iranian team should directly be pointed to the Iranian Government and negotiators of the JCPOA.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 24, 2020 at 3:53:48 AM

