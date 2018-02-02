Power of Story Send a Tweet        
While You Are Tweeting About the Nunes Memo, Russia Is Plotting Its Midterms Attack

opednews.com

The point is distraction. And it's working dangerously well.

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MegaJeremyFisher)

It is working -- the Trump-GOP campaign to distract attention from the Russia scandal. And this is placing the nation -- literally and seriously -- at risk.

For the past week or so, the big kerfuffle dominating the news related to Russia has been over the memo -- a classified memorandum drafted by the Republican staffers of the House Intelligence Committee that claims the FBI inappropriately used the now infamous Steele dossier in an application for a super-secret warrant authorizing surveillance of a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser named Carter Page. Donald Trump and his champions -- including Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the chair of the committee, and the other Republicans on the panel -- want this memo publicly released, presumably because they believe it would undermine the FBI's Russia investigation. Democrats on the committee contend that the memo cherry-picks facts and is misleading. The FBI and the Justice Department oppose its release, noting that such a disclosure would reveal important national security secrets. Others have noted that this is all a red herring; even if there was something fishy about this one warrant application -- and there's no telling if there was -- that would have no bearing on the rest of the FBI's investigation of Moscow meddling in the 2016 election and interactions between Trump associates and Russians.

But look at what just happened. I spent the opening of this article explaining this dust-up, rather than far more important recent developments related to the Russia scandal. And that's the point. The Trump White House wants the politerati worked up over this sideshow. Consider these two other occurrences from this week. On Monday, Trump's CIA chief, Mike Pompeo, told the BBC that Russia will "target" the midterm elections this year. The very same day, it was reported that the Trump administration will not implement the new sanctions on Russia that Congress passed last year in legislation that Trump begrudgingly signed into law. So here we have word that the US political system remains under threat from Vladimir Putin's covert information warfare campaign and that the Trump administration has decided not to intensify sanctions that might deter Moscow from again subverting American democracy. Still, these significant events received a sliver of the coverage devoted to the tussle over #releasethememo.

Go to Mother Jones to read the rest of this article.

 

opednews.com

David Corn is  Mother Jones ' Washington bureau chief.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


It's FBI/CIA bots like this chucklehead that are destroying any hope of creating democracy in the US. Who needs evidence when hysteria will suffice?

Submitted on Friday, Feb 2, 2018 at 2:32:03 AM

Christopher Zell

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016)


The FBI, NSA and CIA are corrupt, out of control and evil.

They are so evil that helping Putin would actually help the American people - by making Russia strong enough to stop any further warmongering by the US. Our nation rots away while our resources are wasted on pointless global conflict.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 2, 2018 at 2:49:03 AM

John Peebles

Author 240

(Member since Apr 3, 2006)


No claims are made in the Nunes memo only the facts. There was a FISA warrant issued under false pretenses and evidence from the dossier. No bend in that. The Court either did or did not authorize surveillance. Why else would there be such an effort to block its declassification and release.

If Nunes memo is accurate--we don't see any claims that the people and events listed in Nunes memo did not in fact occur--then, yes, the premise for the Russian accusations and the Mueller investigation would in fact be unfounded. Worse, the memo would indicate that the agencies responsible are operating with a political agenda, which is a violation of the Hatch Act among other federal laws that aim to prevent political activity by Federal employees or on Federal land.

The Russia booga booga isn't working. Maybe the Nunes memo is a distraction from Mueller's investigation--which has yet to produce any evidence of Russian collusion, now some 14 months after the election. Surely something would have come out by now. The grounds on which the Mueller investigation was based haven't been proven; theoretically the Nunes memo could blame partisan political factors for the investigation but how would that derail it? I mean if Mueller has the goods, what would it matter if the investigation were accused of political bias? He would have sufficient evidence, he would (and must) bring it forth like any other prosecutor. How could the FISA memo disrupt that?

The law is paramount and we need proof that someone's committed a crime. Our justice system depends on the legitimacy of the evidentiary process. The Nunes memo raises the issue of surveillance by FISA warrant on the political opposition based on a fabricated dossier whereas the Mueller investigation looks at the possibility of collusion. The two simply aren't related unless of course Mueller had a legitimate case and then perhaps FISA might offer at best a lame excuse that Mueller was operating on solely political grounds, something that shouldn't affect the validity of the evidence. We don't see any evidence of collusion by Trump and therefore Mueller case doesn't appear to be strong enough to bring.

The FISA memo and the Russia collusion investigation are unrelated. The FBI and DOJ were behind the selection of Mueller, but I don't see how Mueller's investigation could be derailed by an accusation he is too partisan. The targeting of Trump through the FISA network is a wholly separate event.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 2, 2018 at 4:27:40 AM

