Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why the Scooter Libby Case -- and Trump's Pardon -- Really, Really Matter

By       Message David Corn       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/14/18

Author 90177
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -
The president is not offended by obstruction of justice. And he wants everyone to know it.

From youtube.com: Trump Pardons Lewis 'Scooter' Libby, Ex-Cheney Chief-Of-Staff {MID-280276}
Trump Pardons Lewis 'Scooter' Libby, Ex-Cheney Chief-Of-Staff
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wochit News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

We should have seen this coming.

More than a decade ago, I. Lewis Libby -- a.k.a. Scooter -- was convicted in federal court of lying to a grand jury and to the FBI and of obstructing justice. Libby had been chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney and one of the leading architects of the US invasion of Iraq, which the Bush-Cheney administration sold to the public with false and hyperbolic claims regarding Saddam Hussein's (nonexistent) weapons of mass destruction programs and his (nonexistent) alliance with Al Qaeda. President Donald Trump pardoned Libby on Friday.

- Advertisement -

There was no pressing reason for Trump to revive this matter. "I don't know Mr. Libby, but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly," the president said in a statement. That was hardly a rousing explanation. But there is this: Libby was prosecuted by US Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, who had been appointed as special counsel in 2003 by a deputy attorney general named...James Comey. Whatever Trump's intent, the Libby pardon was a raised middle-finger to the fellow who has just compared Trump to a Mafia chieftain. It also sent a troubling signal that this president is not offended by those who stonewall the FBI and special counsels. Get the picture?

Go to Mother Jones to read the rest of this article.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Corn is  Mother Jones ' Washington bureau chief. For more of his stories,  click here . He's also  on  Twitter  and  FacebookRSS  |    David is (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Can Obama Disrupt the Shutdown Narrative?

Note to Robert Mueller: Hope Hicks Was Part of the Cover-Up

Cheney on Torture: Lying or Ignorant?

Is Donald Trump Jr. Trying to Con Congress on the Russia Scandal?

Hillary Clinton's Goldman Sachs Problem

While You Are Tweeting About the Nunes Memo, Russia Is Plotting Its Midterms Attack

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 