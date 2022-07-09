Where Hope Lies

Broadly, it is the will of men that disallows abortions. There are women who defer to this masculine will, however, it is mostly men who write the laws. I believe there are Biblical decrees mandating that women defer to the will of their husbands. To cut to the chase, here, the Bible depicts the creator of the entirety of the universe to be a kind of small masculine God construct. How could the creative source of all that is be itself a limited piece of that whole. There are those who embrace that nonsense.

The misogynistic theme and thread of humanity extends into the past to, I believe, our creation. This belief in male dominion is, I think, the source of much, if not all, of the destructive behavior we humans incur toward each other and toward other live creatures we share the earth with and, likely, the irreversible harm to the life force of the planet.

Of course we need balance. However, we are so distorted in our behavior here on planet earth we must set balance aside and focus on and promote exclusively the elevation and valuation of all things feminine. This is too small and simple a piece to do justice to the importance of all that is feminine. Quite literally the fate of humanity and the earth depends on our valuing, embracing and most importantly, empowering the feminine.

So clearly, there is something wrong with humanity. The male dominance, misogynistic imbalance over-riding a healthy equity between masculine and feminine is the issue here. The out thrusting and aggressive propensities of the masculine expressed as they are without moderating feminine attributes of compassion, empathy, understanding and nurturing lead to endless wars and the excessive exploitation and destruction of our planet.

So, I note that the abortion issue is truly symbolic of whether we humans as a species survive. Male decision-making absent moderating feminine input is always destructive.

As an addendum to the above consider witch burning. No one ever burned a witch; they burned to death a woman. This sick torture become murder is sanctioned by a mentally disturbed male God construct. I hope you can 'see' how pervasive, deep and wide is this distortion of the influence of the masculine bias washing back and forth within our psyches.

I have developed so much empathy and appreciation for women who are so undervalued and disempowered. And, I value all things feminine because that is where hope lies.

Don Scotten