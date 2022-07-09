 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Where Hope Lies

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 504432
Message Don Scotten

Broadly, it is the will of men that disallows abortions. There are women who defer to this masculine will, however, it is mostly men who write the laws. I believe there are Biblical decrees mandating that women defer to the will of their husbands. To cut to the chase, here, the Bible depicts the creator of the entirety of the universe to be a kind of small masculine God construct. How could the creative source of all that is be itself a limited piece of that whole. There are those who embrace that nonsense.

The misogynistic theme and thread of humanity extends into the past to, I believe, our creation. This belief in male dominion is, I think, the source of much, if not all, of the destructive behavior we humans incur toward each other and toward other live creatures we share the earth with and, likely, the irreversible harm to the life force of the planet.

Of course we need balance. However, we are so distorted in our behavior here on planet earth we must set balance aside and focus on and promote exclusively the elevation and valuation of all things feminine. This is too small and simple a piece to do justice to the importance of all that is feminine. Quite literally the fate of humanity and the earth depends on our valuing, embracing and most importantly, empowering the feminine.

So clearly, there is something wrong with humanity. The male dominance, misogynistic imbalance over-riding a healthy equity between masculine and feminine is the issue here. The out thrusting and aggressive propensities of the masculine expressed as they are without moderating feminine attributes of compassion, empathy, understanding and nurturing lead to endless wars and the excessive exploitation and destruction of our planet.

So, I note that the abortion issue is truly symbolic of whether we humans as a species survive. Male decision-making absent moderating feminine input is always destructive.

As an addendum to the above consider witch burning. No one ever burned a witch; they burned to death a woman. This sick torture become murder is sanctioned by a mentally disturbed male God construct. I hope you can 'see' how pervasive, deep and wide is this distortion of the influence of the masculine bias washing back and forth within our psyches.

I have developed so much empathy and appreciation for women who are so undervalued and disempowered. And, I value all things feminine because that is where hope lies.

Don Scotten

Rate It | View Ratings

Don Scotten Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Let Us Use The Power we Do Possess

The 1500-lb Gorilla Mueller is Hiding

9/11-Still A Crime In Progress--Dick Cheneys' Role

The Awakening

Right To Bear Arms No Longer Constitutional

What's The Matter With Black People?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 