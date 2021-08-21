 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/21/21

What Now for Afghanistan?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 62250
Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

US Aiding Evacuation
US Aiding Evacuation
(Image by Brandon Cribelar)   Details   DMCA



I want peace in Afghanistan. We all do. But I must say that armed Afghan resistance to the Taliban is to be expected, and I can not disagree with it. Who can blame "normal" Afghans-- especially the women-- for fighting against radical misogyny!?


One figure I have read is that the Taliban has between 80 and 90 thousand fighters. How many Afghans there are, who are not armed but sympathetic to the Taliban's extremism, has never been estimated, to my knowledge.


However, the Taliban undoubtedly is severely outnumbered. The UN estimates the July 1, 2021 population of Afghanistan at 39,835,428. The Taliban may have got their hands on billions of dollars worth of arms supplied to the Afghan Army, but that doesn't mean that they are all well-trained to use them, or that the munitions needed to use them will not run out, with no source of resupply.


Although Russia or China could-- can-- supply the Taliban with AK-47 rounds, maybe with RPGs, could they do the same with munitions (or parts) to be used in American Black Hawk helicopters, drones, and other aerial weapons, or American-made artillery? Would they see it in their geostrategic interest to do so?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

William P. Homans Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years. I was at MayDay, 1971, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

Tragedy Awaited Me After My International Tour

End Game for the Presidential Super-Spreader

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 