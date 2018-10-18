 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Tragedy Awaited Me After My International Tour

By William P. Homans

opednews.com Headlined to H4 10/18/18

Author 62250
Ordinarily, I believe the rules of OpEdNews would forbid the publishing of this piece. However, I am hoping that Mr. Rob Kall will make an exception in this case.

***********************************************************
To the Publisher, The Clarksdale Press-Register
Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA

Dear Mr. Banks,

This letter to the editor should be self-explanatory. I hope it will engender constructive public dialogue around what to do about crime in Clarksdale.

From: Bill Homans


The author and his darling pet, Pinot
(Image by William P. Homans)


I am speaking here to an anonymous intruder.

Sometime in the wee hours of October 6, you climbed over my 6-foot

wooden fence into my back yard, undoubtedly hoping to find
easy targets to steal, where you shot my beautiful, harmless, loyal,
loving dog. Whoever you are, you are not worthy to be called a son of a b*tch.

The officer who investigated says that you probably scaled my fence, where my

darling Pinot, a white half-Labrador, probably barked at you, and you shot him in

the leg and back. My best human friend, my restaurant partner and Pinot's

caregiver while I go on musical tours, found him lying on the floor in our home.

A bottle of bleach sits on the dining room table. Art said he did the best to clean

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...




Youtube videos 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

William P. Homans

Author 62250

(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 15 fans, 83 articles, 185 comments


  New Content

PINOT IS DEAD.

He was murdered-- MURDERED-- BY AN INTRUDER SOMETIME Friday night October 5 by an intruder who scaled my back fence, shot Pinot who must have barked at the intruder, then got antsy and climbed back over the fence without trying to enter my home, after Pinot, mortally wounded, retreated through the doggy door. He died on my living room floor, where my friend Art, his caretaker while I am on tour, found him the next day. He and other friends dug his grave in the back yard, and did not tell me until I returned home last night, knowing that if they had told me, my tour would have ended then.

The police have the report, though we have no clues about who the intruder was. I have nothing but 3 collars, including the one he was wearing when it happened, 5 hedgehog toys, and a plaque with his name painted on it by a friend of Art's, to mark the grave. I will buy some edging to inhibit weed growth on the grave, and construct my memorial with the things I have left. I have a few photos, and I will send you the last ones before his murder.

What a lovely, harmless, loyal, loving dog he was. I have written a song for him, early this morning. I thanked Pinot for being an inspiration to my music; I am not the first musician to have written about him. I am not cried out, but I have howled the unfairness of it all-- I may never have felt grief of this kind in all my life-- and nothing is left but to move on. I have almost finished a piece I am writing to the local paper, which may at least demonstrate to people how a dangerous scum of the earth lives in Clarksdale, and induce discussion of the way The Law must increase surveillance and effectiveness.

Ironically, I was riding across Spain, from Cerdanyola, in Catalonia, to Zaragoza, on the 8th, and I was overwhelmed by my love for Pinot. I told our tour driver, riding along constantly in tears, that I hoped that Pinot would survive me, so I would never have to bury him. Well, I have both survived him AND not buried him myself. Yaarrrgghh!!

I am devastated for anyone who never got to meet my darling dog.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 11:52:39 AM

William P. Homans

Author 62250

(Member since Mar 30, 2011), 15 fans, 83 articles, 185 comments


  New Content


Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 11:55:17 AM

michael weddle

Author 512245

(Member since Oct 18, 2018), 1 comments


  New Content

Man, so sorry to hear about this Bill! My heartfelt feelings to you and those close to Pinot. I had five cats I cared for throughout their natural lives -- they have passed and are now buried under trees that have grown so tall. Bless the spirit of Pinot!

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 2:20:49 PM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 11 fans, 1313 comments


  New Content

I am so sorry, Bill. Deeply.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 at 5:13:33 PM

