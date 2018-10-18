Tragedy Awaited Me After My International Tour

Ordinarily, I believe the rules of OpEdNews would forbid the publishing of this piece. However, I am hoping that Mr. Rob Kall will make an exception in this case.
To the Publisher, The Clarksdale Press-Register
Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA
Dear Mr. Banks,
This letter to the editor should be self-explanatory. I hope it will engender constructive public dialogue around what to do about crime in Clarksdale.
From: Bill Homans
I am speaking here to an anonymous intruder.
Sometime in the wee hours of October 6, you climbed over my 6-foot
wooden fence into my back yard, undoubtedly hoping to find
easy targets to steal, where you shot my beautiful, harmless, loyal,
loving dog. Whoever you are, you are not worthy to be called a son of a b*tch.
The officer who investigated says that you probably scaled my fence, where my
darling Pinot, a white half-Labrador, probably barked at you, and you shot him in
the leg and back. My best human friend, my restaurant partner and Pinot's
caregiver while I go on musical tours, found him lying on the floor in our home.
A bottle of bleach sits on the dining room table. Art said he did the best to clean
My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.
I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.
I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.
My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.
Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina
High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.
College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG
1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.
I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.
1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.
This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...
