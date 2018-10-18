Tragedy Awaited Me After My International Tour

- Advertisement -

Ordinarily, I believe the rules of OpEdNews would forbid the publishing of this piece. However, I am hoping that Mr. Rob Kall will make an exception in this case.



***********************************************************

To the Publisher, The Clarksdale Press-Register

Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA



Dear Mr. Banks,



This letter to the editor should be self-explanatory. I hope it will engender constructive public dialogue around what to do about crime in Clarksdale.

From: Bill Homans





The author and his darling pet, Pinot

(Image by William P. Homans) Permission Details DMCA







I am speaking here to an anonymous intruder.



Sometime in the wee hours of October 6, you climbed over my 6-foot

wooden fence into my back yard, undoubtedly hoping to find

easy targets to steal, where you shot my beautiful, harmless, loyal,

loving dog. Whoever you are, you are not worthy to be called a son of a b*tch.

The officer who investigated says that you probably scaled my fence, where my

darling Pinot, a white half-Labrador, probably barked at you, and you shot him in

the leg and back. My best human friend, my restaurant partner and Pinot's

caregiver while I go on musical tours, found him lying on the floor in our home.

A bottle of bleach sits on the dining room table. Art said he did the best to clean

