Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/18/17

Intelligence still lurks outside the realms of Academe, Politics, Literature and "Experts." My horseman/carpenter high school classmate, Josh Bauman, a very smart cookie and fellow musician,


Picture on Wall of Fame, Bradfordville Blues Club, Florida
(Image by self)   Permission   Details   DMCA
started me thinking. He commented,

"For my friends and frenemies on Facebook, it has come to a juncture, once again, where my thoughts on the recent political events require input.

The underlying question to all of the recent activities involving Trump and the White House reduces to one: Why?

Yes, Trump has admitted to firing Comey because of the Russia and Flynn investigations, but why do these matter personally (and for him, it's all personal) to Trump?

Those of us who can read between the lines and understand the comments made by Donald, Jr. as well as the activities in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the last 20 years, know that the answer lies in the tax returns and the unwinding of the complex shell companies used illegally by Russian Oligarchs to launder money through real estate purchases. Since money laundering and doing business with criminal organizations and terrorist organizations or those associated with them is a felony, Donald Trump has a lot to hide.

These activities are more than likely the reason behind Trump's recovery from his disastrous failures in Atlantic City as well as other deals that may not have worked out so well. As the FBI connects the Trump campaign to the Russians, eventually they will find out that the connection between Trump and the Russians preceded the campaign's connection.

It's the old adage: follow the money, hence the tax returns. It's only a matter of time before these issues will be publicly exposed.

No escape exists to prevent this inevitable conclusion. The Fat Lady warms up her voice while the world waits, holding its breath."

Then my longtime internet colleague Lincoln Ramirez opined, sourly, but with absolute credibility, given the events of the last 7 months:

" I wouldn't put it past the American people to not give a damn if he's a criminal. They have taught me I can never be disappointed or disgusted enough at their collective voice."

Well, as I answered him: P.T. Barnum famously said, "one can never go broke underestimating the taste of the American people."

Tio Linc ha razon. They already didn't care that he was a p*ssy-grabber. They watched him urge violence in his campaigns like the Mafia-associate gambling-industry rep he is. Surely they knew that he was absolutely ignorant of any nuclear matters when Marco Rubio had to explain to him what the Nuclear Triad is.

Surely people could see there was not a shred of patriotism or empathy, not a clue about actually governing through a mechanism in which he was not the monarch, the boss, who could just fire anybody he pleased whenever he pleased for whatever reason he chose to disclose, or not to disclose.

I'm thinking Trump knows his goose is cooked. He's made American diplomacy moot. Heck, we don't have ambassadors to most countries now.

Who needs 'em, thinks Trump, a man with a pathologically small attention span or capacity for reflection, I've got Twitter! And now he lets the Russians into the big office and lets them in on whatever they couldn't find out by hacking.

I have said, from sometime in the campaign when Trump tweeted some sort of statement that was really outrageous, and repeated, when he tweeted "let there be a nuclear arms race," that the intelligence community would at some point have enough of it, and would make sure he was deposed. He's doing a fine job of incriminating himself, of course.

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...





