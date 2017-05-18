- Advertisement -

Intelligence still lurks outside the realms of Academe, Politics, Literature and "Experts." My horseman/carpenter high school classmate, Josh Bauman, a very smart cookie and fellow musician,



Picture on Wall of Fame, Bradfordville Blues Club, Florida

(Image by self) Permission Details DMCA



"For my friends and frenemies on Facebook, it has come to a juncture, once again, where my thoughts on the recent political events require input.

The underlying question to all of the recent activities involving Trump and the White House reduces to one: Why?



Yes, Trump has admitted to firing Comey because of the Russia and Flynn investigations, but why do these matter personally (and for him, it's all personal) to Trump?

Those of us who can read between the lines and understand the comments made by Donald, Jr. as well as the activities in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the last 20 years, know that the answer lies in the tax returns and the unwinding of the complex shell companies used illegally by Russian Oligarchs to launder money through real estate purchases. Since money laundering and doing business with criminal organizations and terrorist organizations or those associated with them is a felony, Donald Trump has a lot to hide.





Then my longtime internet colleague Lincoln Ramirez opined, sourly, but with absolute credibility, given the events of the last 7 months:



" I wouldn't put it past the American people to not give a damn if he's a criminal. They have taught me I can never be disappointed or disgusted enough at their collective voice."



Well, as I answered him: P.T. Barnum famously said, "one can never go broke underestimating the taste of the American people."

Tio Linc ha razon. They already didn't care that he was a p*ssy-grabber. They watched him urge violence in his campaigns like the Mafia-associate gambling-industry rep he is. Surely they knew that he was absolutely ignorant of any nuclear matters when Marco Rubio had to explain to him what the Nuclear Triad is.

Surely people could see there was not a shred of patriotism or empathy, not a clue about actually governing through a mechanism in which he was not the monarch, the boss, who could just fire anybody he pleased whenever he pleased for whatever reason he chose to disclose, or not to disclose.

I'm thinking Trump knows his goose is cooked. He's made American diplomacy moot. Heck, we don't have ambassadors to most countries now.

Who needs 'em, thinks Trump, a man with a pathologically small attention span or capacity for reflection, I've got Twitter! And now he lets the Russians into the big office and lets them in on whatever they couldn't find out by hacking.

I have said, from sometime in the campaign when Trump tweeted some sort of statement that was really outrageous, and repeated, when he tweeted "let there be a nuclear arms race," that the intelligence community would at some point have enough of it, and would make sure he was deposed. He's doing a fine job of incriminating himself, of course.

