OpEdNews Op Eds

Were "The Elderly... Killed in Hospitals"... During the Pandemic?

Is there a policy to euthanize older patients in the hospital? Are older people being killed before their time? What is the role of the state in this dramatic policy-shift?

Jacqui Deevoy is an investigative journalist who has interviewed over 50 whistleblowers who believe their parents or partners were euthanized while in hospital. While I have no way to verify their claims, Deevoy's presentation of the evidence is compelling to say the least. For that reason, I decided to transcribe part of the interview so readers could parse the words for themselves and make their own determination. I should add, that I have read enough anecdotal accounts of suspicious elderly care treatment in Europe and the US that I suspect Deevoy may be onto something bigger than we might have imagined. Given the surge in unexplained fatalities at elderly care facilities during the pandemic, shouldn't we, at the very least, expect our elected representatives to demand an independent and thorough investigation?

But that's for you to decide. I'm merely presenting this video because I found it so disturbing and because I'm convinced that You Tube will remove it before it is widely circulated.

State Euthanasia??

Jacqui Deevoy, investigative journalist: (Text starts at 2-minute mark) "Last summer, someone contacted me...he said 'his father was murdered in hospital,' which was pretty shocking...but because I've had a lot of people coming to me about it, I took it seriously. So, I started looking into it, and what I found was pretty shocking. We now have a lot of evidence that what he said was true, not just for his father but a lot of other people's relatives as well who were victims to this 'protocol...' I decided that this needed to 'go public' so I contacted 28 editors...But didn't get even one single reply -- and that surprised me because I'd never been 'blanked' so broadly.'

"...what I'd actually pitched to them (the 28 mainstream media editors) was a story, backed up with a lot of evidence that the elderly were being killed in hospitals, care homes, and hospices; being put on 'end of life' care before they needed to be. And I've spoken to 50 people who have experienced this first-hand, and I found 16 who were willing to speak to the papers and to go public. We have so much evidence now. We have documents from the House of Commons, we have documents to prove that Midazolam was ordered last March, to treat COVID clients. How Midazolam can treat COVID patients, I don't know, because COVID is a respiratory disease, and Midazolam works by suppressing the respiratory system leading to death. The more midazolam you give, the more likely the person will die. Midazolam is used in America as an execution drug, in a huge amount. It's a horrible way to go. I have evidence that Midazolam was given to unconscious patients -- people who had one jab and fell unconscious, and while they were still unconscious, were still being administered it, which doesn't make any sense. There are so many stories."

Gareth Icke -- "The proof is there in black and white.. and the amount of this drug that was administered compared to other years, is insane! It's on average a 100,000 more doses of it (midazolam) per month then before the pandemic. And, the excuse that it's being used in operations, but they haven't done any operations! (The whole thing was a fraud.) So where is this drug going??"

Jacqui Deevoy: "I think we're all arriving at the same conclusions. I think this is going on worldwide." (End of interview, "Right Now with Gareth Icke", You Tube)

Here's more from an article at the Daily Mail:

Mike is a freelance writer living in Washington state.

