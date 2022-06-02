"This is on you until you choose to do something different...This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will be continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday."

Beto O'Rourke - Texas gubernatorial candidate.

Uvalde: The Slaughter Of Innocents

Is this the ugly face and character, of a ruling, advanced civilization?

A horrific, gruesome look at the world's most powerful, favoured nation

Guns do not kill, people do! Silly, putrid double speak

Despicable, damnable and destined for the dungheap.

**

Children, tossed live into the cruel, fiery furnace

Butchered and shredded bodies; lacking any traces of cherubic, darling faces

Come, clutching your shattered psyches and DNA; claim your babes-in-arms

As we parade an array of free social services, designed to outwit, trick and charm.

