Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
General News

UPDATE: Senate health repeal FAILS the Byrd Rule; Freedom Caucus throws in the towel!

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/23/17

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by Keith Pickering

From commons.wikimedia.org: Dead Duck {MID-144430}
Dead Duck
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

MAJOR UPDATE BELOW, but:

The GOP Senate version of Obamacare repeal, known as BCRA, does not meet the requirements of the Byrd Rule in many important areas, according to a ruling from the Senate Parliamentarian. Those provisions would have to be removed from the bill in order for the bill to pass under "reconciliation" rules, i.e., the "Byrd Rule".

Which means that the bill as it stands would require 60 votes to avoid a Democratic filibuster.

The parliamentarian has made a determination that certain provisions of the Republican "Better Care Reconciliation Act" released on June 26, 2017, violate the Byrd Rule. This means that,should the Senate proceed to the bill, these provisions may be struck from the legislation absent 60 votes. Notably, the parliamentarian has advised that abortion restrictions on the premium tax credit and the small business tax credit, and the language defunding Planned Parenthood, violate the Byrd Rule. Further, the "Buffalo Bailout" which was used to secure votes in the House has also been found to violate the Byrd Rule -- threatening other state-specific buy-offs.

Provisions Subject to a 60-vote Byrd Rule Point of Order

" Defunding Planned Parenthood: This section prohibits Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds for one year. (Sec. 124)

" Abortion Restrictions for Tax Credits: Two separate provisions contain Hyde Amendment language to prevent premium tax credits and small business tax credits from being used to purchase health insurance that covers abortion. (Sec. 102(d)(1) and Sec. 103(b))

" Sunset of Essential Health Benefits Requirement for Medicaid: This provision states that,beginning in 2020, states no longer have to cover essential health benefits in their Medicaid alternative benefit plans. (Sec. 126(b))

" Funding for Cost-Sharing Subsidies: This section replicates current law by providing funding for the subsidies through 2019. (Sec. 208)

" Stabilizing the Individual Insurance Markets ("Six Month Lock Out"): This section imposes a six-month waiting period for individuals attempting to enroll in coverage in the individual market who cannot demonstrate that they have maintained continuous coverage.(Sec. 206)

" Medical Loss Ratio: This section allows states to determine how much insurers are allowed to spend on administration, marketing, and profits versus health care. (Sec. 205)

" Availability of Rollover Funds: This provision allows states that spend less than their targeted block grant amount to rollover funds to the following year and to use funds for non health purposes, specifically repealing the provision of the Social Security Act that prohibits states from using Medicaid funds to build roads, bridges, and stadiums. (Sec. 134 --1903B(c)(2)(D)) (Note: this provision has been removed from the most recent draft).

" Decrease in Target Expenditures for Required Expenditures by Certain Political Subdivisions ("Buffalo Bailout"): This provision limits the ability of New York State to require counties other than New York City to contribute funding to the state's Medicaid program. (Sec. 133 -- 1903(c)(4))

" Grandfathering Certain Medicaid Waivers; Prioritization of HCBS Waivers: This section says that the Secretary will encourage states to adopt Medicaid Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) waivers but does not set forth any actual details for this plan. (Sec. 136)

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Major Surge in Atmospheric Warming Is Probably Coming in the Next Five Years

The Awesome Response to Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act

Fox News Suffers Worst Ratings In Thirteen Years -- And That's Not Their Big Problem

Why do Republicans really oppose infrastructure spending?

DC Judge Forces Woman To Have Cesarean & She Dies - 5 Shocking Injustices Against Pregnant Women

Why Bernie Sanders Is Unelectable

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 