 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/21/19

UPDATE: OPCW Confirm Leaked Report is Genuine

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 513575
Message Kit Knightly
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
UPDATE: OPCW Confirm Leaked Report is Genuine
UPDATE: OPCW Confirm Leaked Report is Genuine
(Image by From Off-Guardian)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

[Reprinted with permission of Kit Knightly, co-editor Off-Guardian]

The leaked OPCW report appears to have been confirmed genuine.

The report, titled "Engineering Assessment of Two Cylinders Observed at Douma Incident", came to public prominence a few days ago after The Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media released their analysis of the text.

Since then it has gotten a lot of play all across the alternate media (you can read our original report here, but there were many others too).

- Advertisement -

It has received virtually zero coverage in the mainstream media, of course. And that doesn't appear likely to change any time soon.

The report spells out, in unambiguous language, that the two chlorine gas canisters were likely planted, rather than dropped from a helicopter.

"In summary, observations at the scene of the two locations, together with subsequent analysis, suggest that there is a higher probability that both cylinders were manually placed at those two locations rather than being dropped."

This finding adds to the pile of evidence which makes it appear very likely the whole event was staged.

- Advertisement -

The only question was whether or not the document could be confirmed genuine. And now it has been.

Peter Hitchens, for a long time the only mainstream voice to express any doubts about the "official narrative" on Douma, wrote to the OPCW to ask about the leaked report.

He wrote a column about it. We suggest you read it, but the most important passage, taken directly from an OPCW statement, is this:

"Pursuant to its established policies and practices, the OPCW Technical Secretariat is conducting an internal investigation about the unauthorised release of the document in question."

Note the language. Nowhere is it disputing either the findings of the document, nor the veracity. Instead, they are "conducting an investigation" into its "unauthorised release".

That is as close to an admission as makes no difference. For now, we can safely conclude the document is real, and the findings genuine.

That means, not only that the Douma "chemical attack" was likely staged, but that the OPCW knew this and chose to cover it up.

- Advertisement -

A very distressing series of events, and one that could easily have lead to an all-out war between Syria, Russia and NATO.

We welcome the OPCW's admission that this document is genuine. However, we would suggest the question is not "How was it leaked?", but rather "Why was it suppressed in the first place?"

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Kit Knightly Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kit Knightly is co-editor of OffGuardian. The Guardian banned him from commenting. Twice. He used to write for fun, but now he's forced to out of a near-permanent sense of outrage.

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Leaked Report: Douma "Chemical Attack" Likely Staged

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 46 fans, 73 articles, 306 quicklinks, 3284 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Who are you going to believe? The OPCW or lying, cheating, stealing Pompeo.


'Glory of American experiment': What did Pompeo mean by that? In a rare moment of honesty, Mike Pompeo admitted to an audience that the CIA trains employees to 'lie, cheat and steal.' While he seemed to find the whole ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: RT) Details DMCA

P.S. It is quite disturbing how the audience reacts too. These are Texas A & M students whose motto is "We don't lie, cheat or steal, or tolerate those who do".

Submitted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 6:41:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 