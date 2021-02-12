 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/12/21

Trump's Impeachment Trial Closing Defense Statement

By Gene Case
Author 512971
Message Gene Case

Donald J. Trump's Impeachment trial closing defense statement should definitely be delivered by Bruce Castor (he may be tasked to do so by default). Castor has the panache and apparent enthusiasm for irony (he chose not to prosecute Bill Cosby for sexual assault as Montgomery County, PA district attorney) to deliver the goods.

Castor's summary could, and should, go something like this:

"Again, I will begin by saying the Democratic team absolutely killed it!...just saying they are GOOD! I've had to rewrite my closing statement several times"wow!, I mean they nailed it!"

"There is no doubt that a third rate reality show host and adult psychopath, pathological liar and hatemonger should not be "president" of anything - much less the United States of America. There is also no doubt that Donald J. Trump obstructed the Mueller investigation, colluded through surrogates with the Russian government's 2016 election interference, attempted to extort the President of Ukraine by withholding military aid in exchange for political "dirt" on his likely 2020 presidential opponent and incited a violent insurrection at the Nation's Capital as a last ditch desperate move to remain in power."

"That being said; the mostly cynical, cowardly and traitorous Republican Senate Caucus will fail to provide the votes necessary to convict the former president. Some of these individuals are afraid of Trump's lunatic cult. Some harbor delusions of leading the cult, and leveraging that status to attain the presidency - when, really, the only current Republican member that is loathed sufficiently by both Democratic and Republican establishments to possibly attract the support of the "Cult" is Ted Cruz. So practically speaking (in deference to my client, I'm not), the only Republican member who should vote to acquit is Mr. Cruz."

"In summary, you must acquit Donald J. Trump on all charges - not because he is innocent, but because he's absolutely unequivocally guilty! As precedent, I sight my client's first impeachment trial."

"Some will call me incompetent. Some will call me insane. To those naysayers I say this: even though my client will never pay me for my services, I believe he will be acquitted - how could he say he was ill served?"

 

Retired mechanical designer. Advocate for effective government.
Gene Case

'Donald J. Trumps Impeachment trial closing defense statement should definitely be delivered by Bruce Castor.'

