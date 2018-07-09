 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump Effect: I'm more concerned about police behavior than racist ranter (VIDEO)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/9/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)


(Image by Willies Media LLC)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Most people would look at this video as yet another racist ranter emboldened by the Trump Effect. But what evolved in this video is much more dangerous and should give every person of color pause. When we express concerned about police, many diminish our feelings as unwarranted fear. This video should dispel that notion entirely.

This police officer in the video watches as a racist man bordering on violent confronts a woman who rented an area of the park without lifting a finger to assist, the Trump Effect.

Rawstory reported the following.

An angry racist man was caught on camera over the weekend berating a woman for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag on it in the United States -- despite the fact that Puerto Rico is actually a U.S. territory.

- Advertisement -

In the video, which was posted on July 7th, a woman wearing a Puerto Rican flag shirt calmly tries to explain to a man who has been yelling at her that Puerto Rico is actually part of the United States, even though it is not officially a state. ...

The woman repeatedly asked a nearby police officer to intervene and restrain the man as he followed her around -- but the officer refused multiple times to intervene.

What is scary is that the man many times made an attempt to get into the woman's face and the police officer did nothing. However, when a man of color confronted the angry racist white man, the officer intervened.

- Advertisement -

This is a clear example of how many people of color not only perceive many police officers but what they have actually experienced. Who can forget when a black who woman got arrested when she called the cops because her white neighbor choked her son.

This problem is real and we better get a handle on it quickly. At some point, we won't be able to control the aggrieved.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 6 fans, 1354 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

What video?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 9, 2018 at 6:17:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 