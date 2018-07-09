

(Image by Willies Media LLC) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Most people would look at this video as yet another racist ranter emboldened by the Trump Effect. But what evolved in this video is much more dangerous and should give every person of color pause. When we express concerned about police, many diminish our feelings as unwarranted fear. This video should dispel that notion entirely.

This police officer in the video watches as a racist man bordering on violent confronts a woman who rented an area of the park without lifting a finger to assist, the Trump Effect.

Rawstory reported the following.

An angry racist man was caught on camera over the weekend berating a woman for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag on it in the United States -- despite the fact that Puerto Rico is actually a U.S. territory. - Advertisement - In the video, which was posted on July 7th, a woman wearing a Puerto Rican flag shirt calmly tries to explain to a man who has been yelling at her that Puerto Rico is actually part of the United States, even though it is not officially a state. ... The woman repeatedly asked a nearby police officer to intervene and restrain the man as he followed her around -- but the officer refused multiple times to intervene.

What is scary is that the man many times made an attempt to get into the woman's face and the police officer did nothing. However, when a man of color confronted the angry racist white man, the officer intervened.

- Advertisement -

This is a clear example of how many people of color not only perceive many police officers but what they have actually experienced. Who can forget when a black who woman got arrested when she called the cops because her white neighbor choked her son.

This problem is real and we better get a handle on it quickly. At some point, we won't be able to control the aggrieved.