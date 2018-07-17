 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Treason...

By Kathy Malloy

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/17/18

Author 16810
  (55 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website

From youtube.com: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin {MID-304011}
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox Business)   Permission   Details   DMCA
After today's obscene taxpayer-funded Helsinki debacle there can be no doubt that Donald Trump is a Russian asset. Whether he is conscious of that fact will likely be revealed in coming weeks, but regardless, he is acting against his Constitutional duty to protect our nation from a foreign enemy who has attacked us.

What the hell more do you need? Do we have to wait until Putin marches troops into Seattle before we take action? Russian hacking and cyber attacks were as real an attack on our nation as the attack on Pearl Harbor. Putin now has everything he ever wanted thanks to this orange con artist. He sowed doubt in our most sacred institutions -- our system of justice, our national defense, our electoral process -- and he has the US President calling the European Union our "foe" and insulting our NATO allies.

And God only knows what they talked about in their latest secret 2+ hour private chat. They came out spouting identical talking points so they had enough time to rehearse -- that was clear. With that Dominant/Submissive body language and Trump's effusive praise and subservient head nodding, Putin might as well been shirtless and wielding a riding crop. Trump is his b*tch all right. Best spanking since Stormy Daniels.

Had this been Obama, the Republicans would have had him in front of a firing squad as soon as Air Force-1 touched the tarmac. Literally. But we get mealy weasel words from McConnell and Ryan, our elected leaders in Congress. Disgraceful and possibly criminal negligence of their own Constitutional oaths. Maybe Putin has crap on them, too.

If they took Russian-laundered money from the NRA there might be more than one impeachment before this is over.

At least Putin finally put to rest Trump's insane position that Putin wanted Hillary to win and any efforts in hacking or meddling were done in her favor. Millions of votes stolen from him, remember that rabbit hole he sent Congress down with your money? There hasn't been a more dangerously narcissistic a**hole since Nero. But I digress ...

Why would Putin want Hillary? Look at recent history -- in 2015 Putin entered the Syrian civil war to help Assad commit war crimes against his own people. But why stop there? Russian killers then attacked a US military base to force our troops out. Putin knew a President HRC would deal with this harshly, along with his Ukraine invasion/Malaysian airplane missile strike, Crimea annexation, and penchant for poisoning journalists, politicians, and other enemies. Among other atrocities. Of course Vlad wanted Trump over Hillary. Even Putin smirked as he admitted it today, like it was ever in doubt.

But Putin the Poisoner told Fox News US State media that he had nothing to do with any of those mysterious deaths. So that's settled. And he said it both strongly and forcefully, so you know it's true. This is so perverse and disgusting it's hard to explain to our teenage daughter how this treasonous criminal is sleeping in the White House tonight. There is no comparison in US history, no analogy to describe this.

We were "Finlandized" today by our own President. What will the Republicans in power do to protect us from further attacks, both foreign and domestic?

 

opednews.com

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Christopher Zell

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 2 articles, 483 comments


It appears that you are grossly lacking in either sanity or morals to write anything this hateful and psychotic. I'm very sorry.

Russia and China have nuclear weapons. Peaceful dialog with them is a moral and practical responsibility. Neither they, nor the US are free from blame as to wrongdoings. We share this globe together and must act accordingly.

The US freely flirts with global destruction - as it did with bombing Syria housing Russian allies - or as it came within seconds of thermonuclear war in depth charging Soviet subs armed with nuclear weapons off Cuba ( and foolishly didn't know about it)

Ask any Plains 'Indian' if the US respects its agreements or treaties. Or consider how they ruined an entire nation (Libya) for no good reason other than feeding Hillary's apparent sadism. What does it say about US childishness that a man as awful as Trump seems alone in seeking some level of peace?

And have a little regard, beyond this vile blog, for your teenage daughter who may yet grow to adulthood without dying in a mushroom cloud. Or perhaps have a future without the Perpetual War costs that Congress allows.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 at 2:08:13 AM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 94 fans, 60 articles, 85 quicklinks, 2127 comments


Ms. Malloy - honestly. when are you going to do some reliable research and drop this fiction. This is your second article in one week making utterly false accusations.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 at 2:17:36 AM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 94 fans, 60 articles, 85 quicklinks, 2127 comments


Caitlin Johnstone - my favorite writer - article published today that I linked for OEN. Peace Talk Between Nuclear Superpowers Offends America's A**holes And Morons

I despise Donald Trump and everything he stands for, and I despise everything that created him. I hate that I have to know his f**king name. But he is the only President of the United States right now, and he is in a unique position to help steer us away from the iceberg and avoid a confrontation that everyone on earth should want to avoid. Any possibility of that happening, however remote, should be supported.

Only a**holes and morons oppose these peace talks. If you want to help steer this ship into the iceberg of nuclear holocaust, then I want you thrown overboard. Get a f**king grip, you raving lunatics. Stop this. Stop this immediately.

click here

Then there is Putin's bombshell from the press conference, which could very well send Hillary Clinton to prison along with a number of spooks.click here US Intel agents funneled 400 million illegally obtained and untaxed dollars to the Hillary Clinton campaign. What is really going on with all of this hysteria over the summit is terror that the multiple acts of treason allegedly committed by HRC will actually make it past the US media blockade and become public knowledge. Today Putin just outed her. Maybe Ms. Malloy is working on behalf of HRC. I have nno evidence of that, other than the falsehoods she insists on subjecting us all to in these articles.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 at 2:52:29 AM

Author 0
Christopher Zell

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 2 articles, 483 comments


Yes ! Someone gets it !!!!!!!

Exactly!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 at 3:10:47 AM

Author 0
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 36 fans, 1 articles, 8 quicklinks, 4599 comments


Pathetic drivel. Give it a rest.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 at 3:22:00 AM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 94 fans, 60 articles, 85 quicklinks, 2127 comments


yes, but I hate to see it published here. we are better than this.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 at 3:35:02 AM

Author 0
Tariq AlShammari

Author 509464

(Member since Jul 27, 2017), 14 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1 comments


Intelligence Document against Putin, MI6 shared with Trump

click here

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 at 4:41:27 AM

Author 0
