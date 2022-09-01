 
 
Transcending Paradigms - The Greatest Challenge of Our Time

Chaos
Chaos
(Image by Damian Gadal)   Details   DMCA

Regarding the world's "villians" and destructive events - we discuss organize, and analyze the dynamics; we hurt, we cry out, we whine, and experience anguish and denial. But are we up to the most powerful, arduous, earth-shaking, orgasmic shift there is?... Taking on the responsibility of changing our consciousness.

Introduction

Since our mental models set the path for everything in our world - including ourselves -shifting our invisible paradigms constitutes the most powerful level of change we can create in individual consciousness and social institutions.

As Edgar Morin states:

"[A] paradigm is both underground and sovereign in all theories, doctrines, and ideologies. The paradigm is unconscious but it irrigates and controls conscious thought."

In Waking Up, Charles Tart, an American psychologist and parapsychologist known for his work on the nature of consciousness, introduced the phrase "consensus trance" to our lexicon. Tart likened normal waking consciousness to hypnotic trance. He discussed how each of us is from birth inducted to the trance of the society around us.

Duane Elgin, in turn, asserts that - as we live within a given worldview - we can describe it as a "perceptual paradigm," in which we experience life to the limited degree that the given paradigm allows. He posits that the invisible "dimensional geometry" that structures physical space also analogously structures psychological or perceptual space as an organizing framework.

Each new dimension or context is designed to call forth new potentials from us. As we perceive the possibilities inherent in each new dimension, we begin to actualize them - such that each provides new opportunities or learning contexts for individuals and societies to fill in with creative actions.

We began as hunter-gathers, then morphed into farmers, and eventually moved into the technological era.

However, eventually a fresh paradigm becomes stale and confining; we may feel like a chick whose survival depends on its ability to peck its way out of an egg.

**

In the previous article we were presented with one of the deepest, usually unconscious, worldviews by which we are possessed - "power-over": man over nature, men over women, and men over other men.

In future pieces we will explore parallel paradigms that exist alongside our current mental and institutional frameworks.

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Blair Gelbond

  New Content

"Those who have attained oneness can now progress to two-ness."

Woody Allan

*

"A special kind of wisdom is loose in the world. This wisdom is difficult to codify or categorize; and it refuses to be institutionalized. It is called crazy wisdom. And so it is, both crazy and wise.

"You will find crazy wisdom flowing through all of human history, bubbling up here and there, now and then, pointing out different ways of looking at things, reminding people to take it easy, and providing a necessary counterpoint to self-righteousness.

"Crazy wisdom is the wisdom of the saint, the Zen master, the poet"and the fool. Crazy wisdom sees that we live in a world of many illusions, that the emperor has no clothes, and that much of human belief and behavior is ritualized nonsense. Crazy wisdom loves paradox and puns and pie fights and laughing at politicians."

Wes "Scoop" Nisker

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 1, 2022 at 9:14:54 PM

Author 0
