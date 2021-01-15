Thoughts In Anticipation of the Next Event of Trumpian Insurrection



Officer Michael Fanone describes almost being killed by rioters

I am on the Left in this nation. Nonetheless, I am a patriot, the descendant of patriots going back to Samuel Adams on my father's side, and Harriet Beecher Stowe and the Rev. Henry Ward Beecher on my mother's, and I declare, bravo to the DC police!



Donald Trump gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, in a desecration of that award. I say that Officer Eugene Goodman deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom, for leading a potentially murderous crowd of white yahoos away from the door where they might easily have kidnapped and killed congresspeople, not knowing, really, if anyone was going to meet him at the top.



One Doug Jensen, visually the leader of the mob that pursued Goodman up two floors, whom Goodman held off with a mere stick of wood as he retreated, is going to do some time! I enjoyed how Jensen's face fell as other officers joined Goodman in what was still an untrashed room.



If Goodman was in the military (he served in Iraq before becoming a police officer), it would be a Medal of Honor, for which you do not necessarily have to have taken lives. To save life is as honorable as to take it in extremis in the defense of one's country.