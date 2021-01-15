 
 
Thoughts In Anticipation of the Next Event of Trumpian Insurrection

Officer Michael Fanone describes almost being killed by rioters
For those who are not permitted to read the Washington Post article on police efforts to stop the Vote-Counting Day Riot because you will not subscribe to the Post, this Anchorage Daily Times article contains all of what the Post piece does, and more. The Post reporters contributing are noted below the article.

The coordinated battle tactics I noted being used in the entrance where Officer Daniel Hodges (who fortunately suffered no significant injury) was videoed being crushed and beaten by the rioters were again noted in this story. The supervising officer, Michael Fanone, who was dragged down the steps and beaten, including with an American flag pole, said that police had been taking guns away from people all day (presumably arresting them, though that was not stated, nor how many rioters would face firearms charges). Again, the investigation of ex-military people (and off-duty cops!) taking part, and providing leadership, was noted, as I said earlier.

They're not getting into DC this time. Oh, and BTW, Capitol Police Chief Sund is going to be vindicated when this episode is concluded.

And Mike Pence has some work to do. He must now mobilize as much National Guard as is available, nationwide, apportioning deployment based upon reliable FBI information as to the places that are most likely to be attacked, based upon numbers of actual threats against those localities-- like Michigan's State House-- and, perhaps, centrality of location to the largest number of committed militiamen and other extremists.

I should like to know how many rioters on January 6th were at Sturgis 2020. Nine days after the Vote-Counting Day Riot, in which thousands of people were shoulder-to-shoulder, hollering and screaming, in vigorous physical exertion, everyone breathing everyone else's exhalations, the Covid-19 super-spreader aspect of this largely un-masked event will be showing up very soon.

*********************

I am on the Left in this nation. Nonetheless, I am a patriot, the descendant of patriots going back to Samuel Adams on my father's side, and Harriet Beecher Stowe and the Rev. Henry Ward Beecher on my mother's, and I declare, bravo to the DC police!

Donald Trump gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, in a desecration of that award. I say that Officer Eugene Goodman deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom, for leading a potentially murderous crowd of white yahoos away from the door where they might easily have kidnapped and killed congresspeople, not knowing, really, if anyone was going to meet him at the top.

One Doug Jensen, visually the leader of the mob that pursued Goodman up two floors, whom Goodman held off with a mere stick of wood as he retreated, is going to do some time! I enjoyed how Jensen's face fell as other officers joined Goodman in what was still an untrashed room.

If Goodman was in the military (he served in Iraq before becoming a police officer), it would be a Medal of Honor, for which you do not necessarily have to have taken lives. To save life is as honorable as to take it in extremis in the defense of one's country.

 

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 47 years. I was at MayDay, 1971, (more...)
 

William P. Homans

My late father (dec. 1997), at 20, was the youngest member of the Royal Naval American Reserve, 23 young men who dropped what they were doing, crossed the ocean, risking imprisonment, and joined the British Navy because America continued to stay out of World War Two. One member of that illustrious cohort, one Ensign Robert Parker, was the first American combat casualty of the War.

My father had been invited to Nazi Germany in 1938, by "Putzi" Hanfstaengl, Hitler's personal secretary, and a Harvard Man in the first part of the 20th century, with other Ivy Leaguers, to see that Naziism wasn't so bad. Dad learned very quickly whom he must inevitably fight.

My father dived off his British warship into the North Atlantic and rescued a Nazi pilot who had been shot down. Dad's biographer (Mark Rubin, a Professor of Law from Boston College) does not state what British decoration he received, but more than once, during his life, I heard he was decorated with the British Navy Cross, the Royal Navy's highest honor.

To save life, as I have said, is as honorable as to take it-- even the life of your enemies.

You may read about it in that biography, William P. Homans Jr.: A Life in Court, by BC Law Professor Mark Brodin.

