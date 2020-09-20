Donald J. Trump is no Christian . . . certainly not one Jesus of the Gospels would recognize.

Neither is Mike Pence. At least not by the standards espoused by the Gospel writers.

At the annual National Prayer Breakfast last February, Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor and president of a conservative think tank, emphasized a fundamental teaching of Jesus of the Gospels. Brooks said "Jesus didn't say 'Tolerate your enemies.' He said, 'Love your enemies.' Answer hatred with love."

That's not what Jesus said, not according to the Gospel writers. Not exactly.

But it's a fair approximation.

What followed Professor Brooks's exortation should have shocked every professing Christian in America.

Donald J. Trump: "Arthur I don't know if I agree with you."

What?

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).