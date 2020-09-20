 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

They Call Him a "Godly President"?

By       (Page 1 of 12 pages)

Donald J. Trump is no Christian . . . certainly not one Jesus of the Gospels would recognize.

Neither is Mike Pence. At least not by the standards espoused by the Gospel writers.

Jesus
Jesus
(Image by tonystl from flickr)   Details   DMCA

At the annual National Prayer Breakfast last February, Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor and president of a conservative think tank, emphasized a fundamental teaching of Jesus of the Gospels. Brooks said "Jesus didn't say 'Tolerate your enemies.' He said, 'Love your enemies.' Answer hatred with love."

That's not what Jesus said, not according to the Gospel writers. Not exactly.

But it's a fair approximation.

What followed Professor Brooks's exortation should have shocked every professing Christian in America.

Donald J. Trump: "Arthur I don't know if I agree with you."

What?

David Kaloyanides

David J. Kaloyanides has been practicing law in Southern California for nearly 30 years. A Certified Specialist in Criminal Law, Mr. Kaloyanides has represented over 300 clients facing federal criminal charges.
 
David Kaloyanides

Author
(Member since Sep 16, 2020)
  New Content

Donald J. Trump is not a Christian. Mike Pence, if a Christian, certainly doesn't follow what Jesus taught about what it means to be a Christian. None of this is surprising. What is surprising is how American Christians don't seem to care.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 1:31:09 PM

Author
Michael Dewey

Author
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

  New Content

Things have gotten lost through the translations of time. The RR back in the 1980s behind Reagan got rolling a prosperity theology of the rich deserve their wealth-poor deserving their fate BS. Kind of a Maverick con-sting trap was set for them to catch them with their own words.

The good news of the gospel today is simply, fulfill the sixties peace-freedom-civil rights dreams which Rock & Roll helped connect & unite many on a "truth" that has always been down inside of mankind. Building brotherhood, is goal for this boiling melting pot we have been thrown down too and are riding back home on.

Love this Johnny Irion "Endless OM" He wrote in honor of Rabbi Shanka 100th birth day during these Corona Blues reckoning times, teach many the disciplines of the road of giving people space. "The universe goes on forever. All we have is each other. Inside this endless om.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 3:37:38 PM

Author
Irene Fowler

Author
(Member since Sep 24, 2019)
  New Content

If Christ were to walk the earth today, Trump would lock him up and throw away the key. Whilst, Pence being the mealy-mouthed wimp he is, would shed crocodile tears claiming,'the devil made me do it,' concerning his role in enabling Trump.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 4:17:52 PM

Author
Robert Gormley

Author
(Member since Dec 12, 2009)
  New Content

I've been saying this from day one. Trump is actually more "anti-Christ"than anything. As far as Christians supporting him, that it is the most disappointing part for me. Jesus did say that "many would be deceived", he's always right.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 4:57:09 PM

Author
