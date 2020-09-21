 
 
No One Is Born Blue

Thin Blue Line
(Image by Tony Webster)   Details   DMCA

Let's be very clear: there is no such thing as a "Blue Life." People are not born blue. Being a police officer is not an immutable characteristic of birth. Being in law enforcement is not something forced on a person for life with no chance of change.

It's a job; not a race.

Police choose to be police. They put on the uniform. They take off the uniform. There is nothing physical about a police officer that makes it clear to everyone in the restaurant, grocery store or the bank that the person is a police officer. No one knows by looking at a child that their parent is a cop. At the end of the day, the end of the shift, they go home, their uniform comes off. They look no different from those who are not police.

Yet when Americans chant "Blue Lives Matter" they are saying that there is no difference between being a police officer and being Black.

Like so many aspects of American life, we grab hold of simple ideas that please the ear, that calm the mind, that fit our preconceived notions of our life, our great nation, our "exceptionalism." We gravitate toward catch-phrases, overly simplified expressions of complicated and complex ideas, buying into slogans that, at their core, are meaningless. We want everything on the cheap; we want everything easy. Give us the dumbed-down version please.

Blue Lives Matter. It is the answer to anyone trying raise attention to the continuing abuse suffered by Black Americans often at the hands of police. It rings true. After all, who doesn't support men and women sworn to keep us safe, to protect our homes, our property from those evil doers out there who want to rob us from all we have and all we have worked so hard to accumulate. Blue Lives Matter is the retort that allows us to pretend that we occupy the moral high ground.

Except we don't.

David J. Kaloyanides has been practicing law in Southern California for nearly 30 years. A Certified Specialist in Criminal Law, Mr. Kaloyanides has represented over 300 clients facing federal criminal charges. Mr. Kaloyanides has also represented (more...)
 
They Call Him a "Godly President"?

David Kaloyanides

