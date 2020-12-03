 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

There be lions !

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   5 comments
Author 514273
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Irene Fowler
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Lion roaring
Lion roaring
(Image by samuelrodgers752)   Details   DMCA

Majestic, golden lions adorn the motherland
Marvels of creation, serene, noble royalty
Basking in the African sun, restless and in need
Lesser creatures fearfully cower, paying fealty
Kings of nature, bestir themselves to feed,
Their hapless prey, no match for the regal breed.
There be lions!

In Washington DC, there be fearsome lions
Calling their home, Christian Mount Zion
The craven, shameful, disloyal, fat cats
Dangle unmoored, upside-down like Covid bats.
The concrete jungle covered in darkness and disarray
Danger lurks, as democracy, rue's each Trumpian day.
There be lions!

The faithless, cowardly, rogue Pride
Feral, intransigent, ruthlessly ride
Claiming swing-states in their ungainly stride
Futilely roar, enlisting angels from Africa
Alas, their swampy dens, are no Basilica
Nor Capitol Hill, a shrine to Fatima
Adversaries of democracy; O! Athens-Attica
There be lions!

In dark corridors of power, they prowl
To scoff and scowl, cheek by jowl
Democracy in their keen, cruel sights
Seeking its demise by means most foul
Knife-long teeth, shred the truth, expose the blight
Will democracy survive the endless night?
There be lions!

Contemning society's weak and poor
Meat packers, bus drivers, cleaners of office floors
Heroes, hoping for a ray of sunlight to warm their doors
Yuletide approaches, no Covid relief on the horizon
Yet the fat cats, feast on goose and prime cuts of bison
Bedecked, set to make merry, each one ever so heartily.
There be lions, in Trump's Republican Party!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Irene Fowler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Prepare for war: They pay cash

Let's not politicise Christmas

Greta Thunberg: Beauty and the Beast

Speaker Nancy Pelosi,: A life in the sun

Hunting Ahmaud Arbery

Bernie and Moses

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Al Hirschfield

Become a Fan
Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 2 fans, 59 articles, 356 quicklinks, 1255 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Very, very fine, Ms. Fowler! Congratulations. I thought:

In dark corridors of power, they prowl

To scoff and scowl, cheek by jowl

Particularly brilliant.

Thank you. I've always said you were among the very best on this site, and you've confirmed it once again most mightily....

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 at 7:41:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Irene Fowler

Become a Fan
Author 514273
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 24, 2019), 5 fans, 15 articles, 219 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

Thank you Al. Your encouragement is gratifying. My last posts have had some bearing on the animal kingdom - flies, doves, and now lions. Who knows I might just trade my city life for the wilds of the Serengeti plains. Anyway, thanks again.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 at 8:02:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 5 fans, 32 articles, 896 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Irene,

A fine rendition. As I see it, your skill as a poet is growing quickly.

And your compassion remains steady and present. You call out the darkness, while championing the light. You speak truth driven by love and insight in a time when this is essential.

As such, you yourself, are a lion, giving courage to other would-be lions to do the same.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 at 7:44:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Irene Fowler

Become a Fan
Author 514273
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 24, 2019), 5 fans, 15 articles, 219 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Thanks Blair, your words are high praise indeed. You are a bright light in a very dark world.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 at 8:13:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 5 fans, 32 articles, 896 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Irene,

I would add that, at the same time, we need to beware of "wolves in sheep's clothing."

Such people may believe that they represent goodness, but the delusion and darkness in their minds continues to fester - creating hatred, viciousness and the desire to degrade and oppress. So, let us wake up and not be fooled by outward appearances, here and now and in 2024.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 at 7:56:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 