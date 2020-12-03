Lion roaring
Majestic, golden lions adorn the motherland
Marvels of creation, serene, noble royalty
Basking in the African sun, restless and in need
Lesser creatures fearfully cower, paying fealty
Kings of nature, bestir themselves to feed,
Their hapless prey, no match for the regal breed.
There be lions!
In Washington DC, there be fearsome lions
Calling their home, Christian Mount Zion
The craven, shameful, disloyal, fat cats
Dangle unmoored, upside-down like Covid bats.
The concrete jungle covered in darkness and disarray
Danger lurks, as democracy, rue's each Trumpian day.
There be lions!
The faithless, cowardly, rogue Pride
Feral, intransigent, ruthlessly ride
Claiming swing-states in their ungainly stride
Futilely roar, enlisting angels from Africa
Alas, their swampy dens, are no Basilica
Nor Capitol Hill, a shrine to Fatima
Adversaries of democracy; O! Athens-Attica
There be lions!
In dark corridors of power, they prowl
To scoff and scowl, cheek by jowl
Democracy in their keen, cruel sights
Seeking its demise by means most foul
Knife-long teeth, shred the truth, expose the blight
Will democracy survive the endless night?
There be lions!
Contemning society's weak and poor
Meat packers, bus drivers, cleaners of office floors
Heroes, hoping for a ray of sunlight to warm their doors
Yuletide approaches, no Covid relief on the horizon
Yet the fat cats, feast on goose and prime cuts of bison
Bedecked, set to make merry, each one ever so heartily.
There be lions, in Trump's Republican Party!