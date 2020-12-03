

Lion roaring

Majestic, golden lions adorn the motherland

Marvels of creation, serene, noble royalty

Basking in the African sun, restless and in need

Lesser creatures fearfully cower, paying fealty

Kings of nature, bestir themselves to feed,

Their hapless prey, no match for the regal breed.

There be lions!

In Washington DC, there be fearsome lions

Calling their home, Christian Mount Zion

The craven, shameful, disloyal, fat cats

Dangle unmoored, upside-down like Covid bats.

The concrete jungle covered in darkness and disarray

Danger lurks, as democracy, rue's each Trumpian day.

There be lions!

The faithless, cowardly, rogue Pride

Feral, intransigent, ruthlessly ride

Claiming swing-states in their ungainly stride

Futilely roar, enlisting angels from Africa

Alas, their swampy dens, are no Basilica

Nor Capitol Hill, a shrine to Fatima

Adversaries of democracy; O! Athens-Attica

There be lions!

In dark corridors of power, they prowl

To scoff and scowl, cheek by jowl

Democracy in their keen, cruel sights

Seeking its demise by means most foul

Knife-long teeth, shred the truth, expose the blight

Will democracy survive the endless night?

There be lions!

Contemning society's weak and poor

Meat packers, bus drivers, cleaners of office floors

Heroes, hoping for a ray of sunlight to warm their doors

Yuletide approaches, no Covid relief on the horizon

Yet the fat cats, feast on goose and prime cuts of bison

Bedecked, set to make merry, each one ever so heartily.

There be lions, in Trump's Republican Party!