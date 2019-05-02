 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The next Democratic nominee must be a populist if we are to win.

(Image by Egberto Willies)
Move to Amend Director Kaitlin Sopoci-Belknap points out a reality Democrats will do well realizing sooner than later. If the Democrats are to win the White House, they must nominate a populist candidate.

Next Democratic nominee must be a populist

Donald Trump mobilized enough people in the right places not only on his message of hate and fear. He used Progressive policies articulated in his bombastic manner. The abundance of work, prosperity, and winning for everyone could equate to basic income. Healthcare for everyone that they would love and could afford parallels Medicare for All.

Trump had no intention of being successful. He just needed to get there to deconstruct the state.

Trump has perfected the deception. With a good economy, absent a populist candidate who can match his policy lies with believable policies, Trump will be reelected.

But Kaitlin has another fear. If a centrist or neoliberal like Joe Biden is elected and his administration maintains the status quo, it would leave the door open for the next Trump, a fascist on steroids. That is an outcome neither the United States of America or the world could survive.

The Democratic Party would do best not playing the games of the past to prevent a populist candidate from emerging in the primary. That is the only path to a lasting victory.

 

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Phat Khat

The Dems are only the slightly more socially/culturally liberal face of the behemoth oligarchy that runs America. Their dedication to democracy is no greater than the Republicans; their dedication is to the Establishment status quo. They'd far rather see Trump reelected than see a Bernie or Liz elected.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 8:18:27 PM

