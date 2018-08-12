 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The individual and the reality machine

By Jon Rappoport

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: Could We Upload Our Consciousness To A Computer? {MID-308463}
Could We Upload Our Consciousness To A Computer?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Seeker)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Technocratic mystics believe (or pretend to believe) that hooking up brains to a super-computer Cloud will bring on a miracle:

Humans will have instantaneous access to truth, facts, and bottom lines on any subject under the sun. The connection will be automatic.

Putting aside the vast neurological problems in achieving this fantastical state, the whole assumption is cockeyed, because censorship is actually the guiding principle.

"We will tell you everything you need to know and exclude everything we decide you shouldn't think about."

In other words, the brain-Cloud hookup is major media to the nth degree. Piles of nonsense, deception, omission, lies, and official stories. Mind control.

No need for tech giants like Google and Facebook to de-list, hide, and warn about "dangerous information." It will be erased.

If that's a miracle, it's diabolical.

The brain-Cloud connection would constitute a Reality Machine in action, turning out reams of fabricated falsities, thereby building a landscape of perception which is a self-referential bubble.

You would see the shapes of a society that has been created for you.

Estimates of the approaching power of computers are based on their capacity to process information; nothing more. It's absurd to infer a computer that can process faster than the human brain will be possessed of greater truth. Is a plane whose payload is bombs more truthful than a Piper Cub?

No, something else is going on here. The preposterous "utopia" of brain-computer merge is a front and a cover for the agenda of turning humans into machines. In that regard, the brain would be the Holy Grail. Make it into a slave that produces a chosen reality of perception and thought...

At that point, the individual would go the way of the dinosaur. Which is the whole point of technocracy.

As I keep saying, in any plan that seeks to encompass the whole human race, the individual is the wild card. He has the capacity to see through false realities; and more than that, he can, on his own, invent new unforeseen realities of startling dimensions. This power may be latent, but it is there.

Some 50 years after my collaboration with an extraordinary healer in New York, Richard Jenkins -- whom I write about in my book, The Secret Behind Secret Societies -- I assembled my collection, Exit From The Matrix. This mega-collection contains many imagination exercises designed to acquaint you with your latent power, first-hand. When practiced on a daily basis, they can help bring your creative impulse front and center, and can help you unleash your creative power. This is the underlying goal of all my work. (Note: The Secret Behind Secret Societies book is included in the Exit From The Matrix collection).

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Janet Supriano

Amen! It is hard for me to believe that so many people are willing to get behind this fatal bandwagon.

Thank you.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 12, 2018 at 6:09:23 PM

