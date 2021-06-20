 
 
The honorable way to honor America and its veterans is to dishonor American wars

Here I am, once again, trapped between Memorial Day and the 4th of July, holidays that might be used for honest public education and never are.

Once a U.S. Army psychologist fresh out of graduate school during the Vietnam War, let me now offer a reflection on two holidays that sadly reinforce our national misdirection. I propose instead sober, fearless examinations the other 363 days each year on our endless imperial wars, with these two days reserved for two days off to imagine what life might feel like without them.

I deplore exclusive focus on America's war dead rather than the far, far greater numbers America has killed in our nearly continuous wars of choice. The aggregate death toll in Southeast Asia in the 1970s inflicted by direct, indirect and proxy US aggression and political destabilization in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Indonesia was approximately 7,650,000. U.S. deaths in Indochina were 58,220. In our gratuitously justified "War on Terror," Physicians for Social Responsibility estimated 1.3 million Muslims killed in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan while some 6,800 Americans died.

That estimate excluded our destruction of Libya and long proxy war on Syria. In 2018 Seymour Hersch stated that we were "conducting war in 76 countries." Our victims deserve at least six to ten months of continuous memorial days to one day of ours, and our appropriate national mood should be not only grief but profound remorse.

Public support for US wars depends upon racist propaganda: abstract categorization and dehumanized perception of other people. Propagandized recruits fighting our imperial wars return irreversibly traumatized by indelible, inescapable memories of the humans like ourselves - not "gooks," "hajis," "ragheads" or "enemy combatant" children - they have killed and/or seen killed. For ceremonial reflections I recommend accounts told by Iraq War veterans at the 2008 Winter Soldier hearings in Silver Springs, MD, shown later on Democracy Now!

We enact an endlessly repeated pathological cultural script, not a moral growth curve, not cultural maturation. In a 1933 speech, the once most decorated Marine in US history, Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler, recounted, "I served in all commissioned ranks from Second Lieutenant to Major-General. And during that period, I spent most of my time being a high class muscle-man for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the Bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism.

"I helped make Mexico, especially Tampico, safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefits of Wall Street. The record of racketeering is long. I helped purify Nicaragua for the international banking house of Brown Brothers in 1909-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for American sugar interests in 1916. In China I helped to see to it that Standard Oil went its way unmolested.

"During those years, I had, as the boys in the back room would say, a swell racket. Looking back on it, I feel that I could have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents."

In his 1935 book, War is a Racket, Butler continued "A few profit - and the many pay. But there is a way to stop it. You can't end it by disarmament conferences. You can't eliminate it by peace parleys at Geneva. It can be smashed effectively only by taking the profit out of war."

We don't vote for these wars. Why? Our system, explained Princeton political theorist Sheldon Wolin, is not democracy but "inverted totalitarianism" where industrial capitalism controls the state rather than old-fashioned fascism where the state dictated industrial agendas. Humanity faces great challenges, and the solutions cannot be found through its dissolution into the technocratic nightmare envisioned by globalists. To mature as complex, diverse human cultures we must dismantle the propaganda machine propelling our common resources into self-degrading international violence.

Less innocent than they appear, holidays serve mythic agendas. Heroic tales supplant essential facts. America's relentless imperial militarism is never examined. This complacency-disturbing knowledge must be incorporated into all American History curricula, just as all German students now study the Holocaust.

The honorable way to honor veterans and battles won is to stop producing the former and provoking the latter, to discontinue the PTSD-evoking explosive holiday displays, and to dishonor our many wars - overt, covert, siege and proxy - for the political domination and resource control of other peoples decried by General Butler almost 90 years ago.

 

BA, Pomona College. Ph.D., clinical psychology. Army psychologist during VN War. Private practice 15 years, specializing in transactional analysis and family systems.
 

JACK DRESSER

  New Content

Douglas Valentine, who wrote the definitive account of our pacification-through-terrorism Phoenix Program in Vietnam, ended his Introduction pondering, "what happens when the Phoenix comes home to roost?" In his 2017 book, Valentine points out that the DHS is structured to follow the model of Phoenix. It's clear to me that we've seen this in the past year -- terrorist pacification and massive wealth transfer from the Agora to the castle through a manufactured "pandemic." But pattern recognition is impossible when honest American history is never taught in our educational system.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 20, 2021 at 12:39:10 PM

b. sadie bailey

Reply to JACK DRESSER:   New Content

So true, all that you say - and it's appalling how these truths continue to be ignored and censored. Thank you for saying them; I'm with you as we prepare for another day of explosives and trauma in "celebration" of our genocidal, ecocidal "triumphs." It hurts my heart more than I can express, and the outrage at the erasure of entire peoples and cultures (since Europeans first "settled" this land, and the globalization of "manifest destiny" all for profit of the racket) is a direct result of that grief of knowing what our country is, has done, and is still doing. Anyone who doesn't see that it's being done to its own people as well has their heads in the sand - while we rape and pillage the entire planet for the gain of a few.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 20, 2021 at 1:57:01 PM

Kenneth Lee

  New Content

Thanks for a good article. I refused the military twice, not because I didn't want to go to Vietnam in particular but because I will NEVER allow another person to tell me who are my enemies and who are my friends. I've done what I can in the intervening years to try and dissuade others from choosing the military for whatever dubiously justified reasons they may have had.

Just out of curiosity, why did you choose to join the army in those days? Were there no other employment options or was your psychology training and degree through the military? Did you have any revelations or epiphanies after being part of the military machine? Did you ever consider that you, too, were an active participant in war against another people who have never threatened us? Again, just curious; not passing judgement...

I may be considered an extremist by some because I even refuse to view 4th of July fireworks displays, since it is really just another example of pandering to and maintaining the military mindset.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 20, 2021 at 2:10:00 PM

