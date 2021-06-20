The honorable way to honor America and its veterans is to dishonor American wars

Here I am, once again, trapped between Memorial Day and the 4th of July, holidays that might be used for honest public education and never are.



Once a U.S. Army psychologist fresh out of graduate school during the Vietnam War, let me now offer a reflection on two holidays that sadly reinforce our national misdirection. I propose instead sober, fearless examinations the other 363 days each year on our endless imperial wars, with these two days reserved for two days off to imagine what life might feel like without them.



I deplore exclusive focus on America's war dead rather than the far, far greater numbers America has killed in our nearly continuous wars of choice. The aggregate death toll in Southeast Asia in the 1970s inflicted by direct, indirect and proxy US aggression and political destabilization in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Indonesia was approximately 7,650,000. U.S. deaths in Indochina were 58,220. In our gratuitously justified "War on Terror," Physicians for Social Responsibility estimated 1.3 million Muslims killed in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan while some 6,800 Americans died.



That estimate excluded our destruction of Libya and long proxy war on Syria. In 2018 Seymour Hersch stated that we were "conducting war in 76 countries." Our victims deserve at least six to ten months of continuous memorial days to one day of ours, and our appropriate national mood should be not only grief but profound remorse.



