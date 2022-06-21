I recently finished The Tao of Pooh, by Benjamin Hoff. I was a big fan of Winnie the Pooh when my sons were young we would read the pooh books and they were adorable.

This book explains Taoism in a thoughtful and amusing way, using the characters from the Pooh world as examples of the nature of this ancient Chinese philosophy. What you come away with from this book is - the world is a better place when we are compassionate to others and ourselves.

Find the positives in life, Stop and enjoy the moment. Understand your inner nature, knowing your strengths and weaknesses, and how to work with them and not against them. Learn to care for yourself and others and taking care of the world around us.

Taoism teaches us that the world already has rules and laws in place we just need to follow them instead of constantly pushing against them. I don't consider Taoism a religion. You can be a Christian, Jew, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or any of the other religions of the world and practice this philosophy. Taoism teaches us to live in the here and now, keep things simple and appreciate what the earth already provides us. I really enjoyed this book and highly recommend it.