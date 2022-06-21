 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

The Tao of Pooh

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 3287
Message Michael Chavers
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)


(Image by biblio.com/book/tao-pooh-winnie-pooh-benjamin-hoff/d/1476993174?aid=frg&gclid=CjwKCAjwtcCVBhA0EiwAT1fY7wKr8FCqmPM30xyhcU-698I2s6lmPNlrZWV6SIv3zmEJRnLy77-DmBoC-U0QAvD_BwE)   Details   DMCA

I recently finished The Tao of Pooh, by Benjamin Hoff. I was a big fan of Winnie the Pooh when my sons were young we would read the pooh books and they were adorable.

This book explains Taoism in a thoughtful and amusing way, using the characters from the Pooh world as examples of the nature of this ancient Chinese philosophy. What you come away with from this book is - the world is a better place when we are compassionate to others and ourselves.

Find the positives in life, Stop and enjoy the moment. Understand your inner nature, knowing your strengths and weaknesses, and how to work with them and not against them. Learn to care for yourself and others and taking care of the world around us.

Taoism teaches us that the world already has rules and laws in place we just need to follow them instead of constantly pushing against them. I don't consider Taoism a religion. You can be a Christian, Jew, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or any of the other religions of the world and practice this philosophy. Taoism teaches us to live in the here and now, keep things simple and appreciate what the earth already provides us. I really enjoyed this book and highly recommend it.

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Chavers Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Repealing Roe v Wade - Is This Just the First Right We Lose with This Court

Do You Think There Is An Afterlife

Consequences for Doctors Spreading Misinformation About the Covid-19 Virus

Republicans Oppose Rebuild America Calling it Socialism.

TrumpCare 101

Will The Uvalde School Massacre Bring Us National Gun Countrol Laws

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 