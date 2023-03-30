Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 3/30/2023 at 9:59 AM EDT H4'ed 3/30/23

"I believe in liberty for all men: the space to stretch their arms and their souls, the right to breathe and the right to vote, the freedom to choose their friends, enjoy the sunshine, and ride on the railroads, uncursed by color; thinking, dreaming, working as they will in a kingdom of beauty and love." - W.E.B Du Bois

"Even for me life had its gleams of sunshine." - (Jane Eyre) Charlotte Brontë



"O, Sunshine! The most precious gold to be found on earth." - Thomas Mann



Sun Drama

(Image by yater from flickr) Details DMCA







The Sun Came Out To Play

The sun came out to play

Galloping nonstop atop mountain ranges

Dipping in and out of vales

Shimmering on clear, gentle, meandering brooks

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).