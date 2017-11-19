Power of Story
The Secret Life of Lady Liberty - The American Goddess

The Secret Life of Lady Liberty: Goddess in the New World by Robert R. Hieronimus, Ph.D., and Laura E. Cortner is a multifaceted tome exploring the missing piece (and missing peace) in American society: the power of the Feminine. Since the last major election cycle, the deadly imbalance in America's toxic patriarchy has become unmistakable.


Secret Life of Lady Liberty by Dr. Bob Hieronimus and Laura Cortner
The US ranks 104th in women's representation in government. Women and girls currently make up more than half the population in the US, but they're represented by a Congress made up of 80 percent men. This isn't just an issue in terms of equal representation -- the proportion of women in government profoundly affects how all of society views women.

--Vox

Annually, four million people are drawn by the iconography of the symbol of the feminine to make the pilgrimage to Liberty Island to pay respects to America's version of the Great Mother. And what inspires such yearning for the Lady with the torch? Can it be this lack of balance in American society and politics?

November 19, 2017 is the 130thanniversary of the death of Emma Lazarus, who is best known for her sonnet, "The New Colossus," immortalized in a bronze plaque in the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. The sonnet was written in 1883 when Lazarus was 34 years old, just four years before her death.

"The New Colossus"

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
"Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!" cries she
With silent lips. "Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

Emma Lazarus, 1883

From commons.wikimedia.org: Emma Lazarus {MID-189433}
Emma Lazarus
OpEdNews is glad to welcome authors Robert R. Hieronimus, Ph.D., and Laura E. Cortner as our guests.

Robert R. Hieronimus, Ph.D. is an internationally known historian, visual artist, and radio host and has appeared on the History, Discovery, BBC, and National Geographic channels. The host of 21st Century Radio, he lives in Maryland.

Laura E. Cortner has coauthored previous titles with Robert R. Hieronimus including Founding Fathers, Secret Societies ; Inside the Yellow Submarine; and United Symbolism of America. She is the director of the Ruscombe Mansion Community Health Center for holistic services in Maryland.


Dr. Bob Hieronimus and Laura Cortner inside the head of the Statue of Liberty
Meryl Ann Butler: Thanks for visiting with OpEdNews, Laura and Dr. Bob! I really enjoyed your newest book, The Secret Life of Lady Liberty: Goddess in the New World. I was born in NYC, and have many memories of visiting the Statue of Liberty as a child. She has appeared in my artwork many times over the years, most recently as the poster I created to carry in the Women's March.


Author Meryl Ann Butler at the Women's March, Norfolk, VA, Jan. 21, 2017
http://www.OceanViewArts.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

