The Road to Autocracy is paved with Psycopaths

What happens when the influences of Ronald Reagan, Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg converge? Well, it isn't pretty - as in American democracy on life support with the Republican Party seemingly hell-bent on pulling the plug.

An old saying observes that Republicans claim government doesn't work, and then get elected and prove it. Since Ronald Reagan first darkened the interior of the White House, that adage has proven accurate.

The goal of a democratic system of government is equality amongst all citizens; and in the U.S., average citizens have the opportunity to achieve that equality in two ways: 1) government works in their interest - rather in that of the rich and powerful, and 2) unions provide the ability to have a say in the compensation they receive for their labor, and the environment in which they work.

At the behest of wealthy corporations and individuals that fund the Republican Party and its elected officials; Reagan ran a consistent and inherently anti-democracy propaganda campaign vilifying "government" and unions. Concurrently, right-wing think tanks and pundits provided an echo chamber to bolster Reagan's message.

This concerted anti-democratic effort to promote the interests of wealthy "conservatives" (low or no taxes, little or no regulations, eliminating unions, stacking the courts, voter suppression, etc. etc.) necessitated the demonization of the opposition as "the other". The Democratic Party, and much of its constituency, served as a convenient "boogie man".

The most effective agent in the brainwashing of the American public has been ubiquitous right-wing hate radio/TV - the most widely consumed versions being Rush Limbaugh and FOX news. These liars for hire have poisoned public discourse, and inflicted immeasurable damage to U.S. democracy.

Beyond political considerations, Rupert Murdoch (News Corp., FOX News, etc.) has created a highly lucrative business model based on spreading lies, disinformation and grievance. It seems that constantly prodding viewer's lizard brains is very profitable. Over the years, Murdoch has managed to undermine democracy in his native Australia as well as England and the U.S.

Former Australian Prime Minister Brian Rudd has described Murdoch and his influence as a "cancer on our democracy" and has initiated a petition that calls for an inquiry into Murdoch's media dominance in Australia. The petition has been signed by over 500K (as of November) Australian citizens. Another former PM, Malcolm Turnbull - also a critic of Murdoch - has signed on to Rudd's petition.

In the U.S., the highly volatile and putrid concoction of disinformation and "fear and loathing" has been touched-off by greed-fueled android, Mark Zuckerberg, and his toxic social-media empire.

As is said: "the rest is history"! Out of this miasma emerged a conflicted and traitorous psychopath that is uniquely equipped to bring the worst out of those around him as well as making every situation that comes under his purview worse. He also has a knack for attracting the worst of humanity - individuals, like himself, who will betray their oaths of office and their country for a piece of "the action".

It's important to recognize what everyday life in the U.S. would be like, if the President wasn't a psychopath:

- the Covid-19 pandemic would have affected the U.S. much less severely. This tragic reality has again been brought to light by recent revelations gleaned from emails obtained by the House committee tasked with oversight of the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

- quacks like Scott Atlas and Paul Alexander - touting bogus and deadly "herd immunity" theories - would not have been given the opportunity to derail efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

- thousands of deceased Americans would be alive today.

- the "president" would not be doing his best to undermine the bedrock of democracy - free elections, as well as actively sabotaging the transition to the next administration.

- a country with a GDP less than that of Texas would not have been able to pull-off what the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency described as a nationwide "major computer intrusion" with impunity.

Will these critical realities penetrate the mass psychosis that has enveloped the Republican Party - its base and apparently most of its elected officials?