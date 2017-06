she spent her life kneading dough

but her heart billowed like a sail as

her eyes followed the gilt-framed eagle

over the windy crest

her stew was praised by all

her blueberry muffins

'mouthwatering'

when she died

they put on her stone

enclosed between two mourning doves

'good wife and mother'

but could they have known the longings

that once simmered in that now still heart

they would have been as amazed as

an explorer finding footprints

on the sands of Mars