 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

A Last Goodbye

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 74296
Message gk thomas

sunset
sunset
(Image by clementchene)   Details   DMCA

How many sunsets must there be

before we leave the green edged paths and tree lined roads?

These little clouds proclaim a chilling rain,

a harbor left from shore's regret.

This is the last time, there will be no more.

Matters not.

The air is still.

Where there's sorrow, there is loss,

and moments do not stay long

'til we are left alone.

See, the edge of the earth is turning into nothing,

going round we with it into eternity.

And this is where it ends.

For a moment or an hour we sway and stumble about

clinging to nothing but the chiseled memory of a last

goodbye.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

gk thomas Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ex-army medic. Atheist. I'm an amateur writer and poet.
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Painting

Starlight

Requiem for a Porn Star

Apocalypse In Graffiti

Nocturne In A Purple Bar

Disarray

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

gk thomas

Become a Fan
Author 74296
(Member since Dec 4, 2011), 1 fan, 39 articles, 30 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

We are cosmic mariners, destination unknown ~ Conrad Aiken

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020 at 5:35:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 