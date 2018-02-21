- Advertisement -

I cannot stop

the silent walk of stars

across my forehead

nor see anymore

the faces

under the smoky ceiling

of the Purple Bar.

Island of strange creatures

locked in clonic dance:

anthem of dust souls

seeking their oblivion

on the rust-colored floors of night.

And remorse

like some brooding shadow

clocks the moments

in misspent ecstasy

and scurries on my thoughts:

postscripts to the glass-filled reflections

of some disjointed world

alien to me.

And as these

beating quick minutes

flee swiftly to their hour,

I become stilled

by the approach

of a terrifying knowledge

of streets

gleaming white

in the dawn.