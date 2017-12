- Advertisement -

Leroy paints mushroom clouds

On urine-smelling walls

Melting fields of tarnished saints

Grown fat deceiving poor.



Munch's Scream to Guernica.

Leroy sniffs his can,

And sharks patrol a psychedelic land.



A hooker is mounted on her slab,

And Jesus prays for more

Endings in Disneyland.



Too late, my love, you turn these bitter pages,

The doomsday clock has struck.

Somewhere a universe turned us off

And ushered in the dark.