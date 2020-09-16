 
 
The Last Stalinist of the Soviet Union

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko
(Image by Belarus president homepage)   Details   DMCA

In 2005 Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko was dubbed "the last dictator in Europe" by President George W. Bush's Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. The name has stuck in the West. The U.S. foreign policy establishments pretend that "dictator" is a dirty word to them. They actually only use it for propaganda purposes.

The U.S. has a long history of cozying up to and backing dictators. The U.S. backed the fascist dictator Francisco Franco from the 1936 Spanish Civil War until 1973. Prominent U.S. politicians and corporations helped Hitler rise to power in 1934 and rebuild Germany's military. The U.S. supported the corrupt Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines from 1965 until 1986; Suharto in Indonesia from 1968 until 1998; Hosni Mubarak in Egypt from 1981 until 2011; and the U.S. continues to support dozens of right-wing and fascistic criminal dictators and archaic evil monarchies today, such as Saudi Arabia.

US presidents from Franklin Delano Roosevelt to Richard Nixon said about Nicaragua's fascistic dictator Anastasio Somoza, "he is a son of a b*tch, but he is our son of a b*tch". The only problem that the US has with Belarus's Lukashenko is that he is not the U.S.'s b*tch.

Lukashenko is a tough Stalinist. A better nom de plume for Lukashenko would be The Last Stalinist of the Soviet Union. Even his secret service is still called the KGB (Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti). Most Belarusians support him, as was shown by the majority vote he received in the August 9, 2020 elections. He clearly won the election. Stephen Lendman and many others in the alternative media have written about it. His opponent Svetlana Tikhanouskaya is no Joan of Arc as portrayed by Western propaganda. Just like Juan Guaidó is not the president of Venezuela.

Belorussia was the smallest republic of the former Soviet Union, with less than 10 million people. Translated, Belorussia means "White Russia". That is not the same as the White Russians who opposed the 1917 "Red" Bolshevik revolution.

Those anti-revolutionary White Russians of 1917 were mostly Cossacks who enjoyed a very privileged position in Tsarist Russia. Cossacks were borderland defenders of Russia in Ukraine and the Caucasus Mountains. The Tsars gave them titles as dukes and duchesses, and gave them their own land. Few Americans know the history of the U.S. invasion of Russia from 1918 to 1925 on the side of the White Russians. Almost every Russian does though.

Belorussia took its "whiteness" from its historical narrative of not having been successfully invaded by the Mongol Empire in the 13th century, unlike Russia and Ukraine. Belorussia was protected on the east by dense swampy forests. A misstep by would-be invaders found themselves sinking in the swampy quicksand. Belorussian defenders knew the swampy forests like the palm of their hands. The Germans learned that the hard way from Belorussian partisans who raised havoc from behind the Nazi lines during World War 2. After the breakup of the Soviet Union, Belorussia became an independent country, and officially changed its name to the Republic of Belarus.

Lukashenko was first elected president of Belarus in 1994, before Putin was elected the president of Russia in 1999. Belarus is a small country, which is poor in natural resources. Lukashenko has been a thorn in Putin's side for years, because of his constant nagging for ever more subsidies and lower prices for natural gas from Russia. What Belarus lacks in natural resources it makes up for in agriculture, beef, manufacturing and technology. Belarusians enjoy socialist healthcare, education and modern infrastructure. Russia is its main trading partner, and Germany is its second largest.

Putin complains that Lukashenko has had his butt in two chairs for decades. Lukashenko has half his butt in Europe. He uses Belarus's strategic location for NATO as a bargaining chip to squeeze Putin for subsidies and other concessions. The U.S. has become tired of playing footsie with Lukashenko. The U.S. wants Belarus as another puppet vassal to encircle Russia, just as the U.S. has done with the former Yugoslavia, Poland, the Baltics, Ukraine, Georgia, and elsewhere. The U.S. has ham-handedly overplayed its hand with Lukashenko by using the 2020 election to try to stir up a color revolutions.

Belarus's border with Russia is only a few hundred miles from Moscow. The American people have no national interests in Belarus, but for Russia it could be a NATO dagger pointing at its heart. For that reason, Putin has let Lukashenko swing for the last month in order to teach him a lesson that playing footsie with NATO could end up with him hanging from a street lamp, with a U.S. noose around his neck. Putin has played his hand well, and now he has Lukashenko's full attention and loyalty.

Lukashenko met with Putin in Sochi, Russia on September 14th in a long-planned meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as a meeting of the states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Lukashenko can no longer twist Putin's wrist for more subsidies.

Putin looked in control in the meeting at Sochi. He announced his concessions to Lukashenko. Lukashenko tried to look strong as he ate humble pie from his "big brother". On Belarus's homepage Lukashenko is quoted as telling Putin:

"The economy is the basis for everything. Trust me, we have always pursued this course. Some recent events have shown that we should stay closer to our elder brother and cooperate in all fields, including in economy."

In the video below Lukashenko listens respectfully to Putin's concessions without interrupting. He even pretends to take a few notes:

David William Pear Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com, and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post. David is a journalist, columnist, and commentator for TV and radio. His articles, essays and interviews have an emphasis on U.S. (more...)
 

David William Pear

Like every country, Belarus has its problems. Mostly they are economic: inflation and low pay. The U.S. is always trying to exploit problems for the interests of U.S. corporations and oligarchs. It is not interested in democracy, human rights, health, and freedom for other people, or even its own people.

The U.S. American people are sleepwalking into the possibility of a horrific war with Russia, Iran, and China. It could possibly be as costly to the American people as WW2 was for the Soviet Union, Europe, China, Japan and Asia.

A nuclear war even! We need to stop them before they destroy the world.

Imagine 70 million to 100 million U.S. Americans dead in World War 3. HERE you can play it for free!

John Lawrence Ré

Great article, David. Thanks.

David William Pear

Спасибо

John Lawrence Ré

Prego.

I also wrote about Belarus twice in the past month. But your aticle however provides so much more background and nuance to the current situation than mine. In any case, here's part of what I wrote on September 3rd to a friend whose son was hoping the US would aid the demonstrators:

Unlike most countries where the US intervenes, Belarus is a special case: it is clean, prosperous and well run. It has a thriving tech/media sector, liberal travel codes and a strong social safety net. But it's ruled by Alexander Lukashenko, a throwback character who has essentially declared himself dictator for life. He's the post-industrial equivalent of the benevolent (provided you don't cross him) despot. Sooner or later with a guy like that sitting on top, something or someone is going to create an incident. Then one thing leads to another and the stage is set for a potential textbook color revolution with the IMF and the World Bank preparing the postscript.

Ordinarly, neoliberals would be drooling over a disaster capitalism scenario like that unfolding in Minsk. The problem for the neoliberals is that the crisis in Minsk is not a crisis of desperation, it is a crisis of abstractions. It has zero appeal for the average working stiff who will most certainly suffer if Belarus is gutted and roasted by the West. . . if the West were it to have its way. And unlike the US manufactured crisis in Chile in 1973, Belarus - like Venezuela - has a slick, mobile and well trained military. It's loyal to a man in keeping Belarus out of the clutches of the West's shock troops of vulture capitalists. Also, the opposition in the streets has none of the intensity of the Gilets Jaunes, or even the heavily co-opted BLM. It's an opposition like that in Hong Kong - mostly educated bourgeoisie who are unaccustomed to deprivation. These boutique activists were stunned last week when some of them had to do without food overnight in a jail cell, for example. They also have no feel for their own history, never mind what real repression looks like, because they will never face what millions of the world's underclass face daily as a result of the West's predation. Nor, for that matter, what even Belarus' own working class will face should the US prevail. It's the working class who will watch their meager assets vacuumed up by Western institutions and Belarusian oligarchs when inevitable belt tightening is imposed and the social net is shredded. The rude awakening for the bourgeois opposition will come as it did in Ukraine, only when NATO begins parking heavy ordnance in its backyard and a novel uncertainty hangs over the land.

Putin saw this coming and has demanded Lukashenko either radically reform his behavior and curb his ambitions or he will push for the emergence of someone like Siarhei Tikhanovski, a man reliably aligned with Russia while also completely acceptable to the Belarus' bourgeoisie. Whether Lukashenko is reformed or replaced, the outcome would be a colossal defeat for the US which is already counting its future profits as it gets one step closer to looting the greatest trove of resource wealth left on earth - Russia itself. Never for a second believe it's anything other than that, despite the disinformation from the NYT and Rachel Maddow's berserk diatribes financed to conceal US intentions. Difficult as it may be in a nation where news reporting is better described as a limited hangout than the truth, keep following the money.

David William Pear

That's a great analysis John.

It gives me info I was not aware of. I am aware that Putin would like to get rid of Lukashenko. It is obvious from how Russian news organizations have been very critical of him during the demonstrations--- which puzzled me given the precarious possibility of it getting out of hand. I have even wondered if Putin is stirring the demonstrators too, as an excuse to can Lukashenko. I was going to hint at this in the article but I just don't have enough to go on. Many "people" complain that Putin is too soft. Of course he does not run the whole country. Even with his power he has to answer to his deep state too. There are also lots of demonstrations in Russia that are not being reported. Demonstrations are supposedly allowed, but demonstrators are supposed to register in advance. Russians are being squeezed from all sides and that is the game plan of the U.S. to make it worse. The U.S. is playing with fire. As a saying goes, if you keep poking a sleeping bear, when it wakes up it will be very angry. The U.S. keeps poking.

My article ends with me whistling past the graveyard, but Lukashenko's days may be numbered.

shad williams

It doesn't seem to make sense to kick Lucashenko to the curb. Why acerbate the his support by having them join in with the western suburbanite tools? Who am I kidding? What the heck do I know? I play a mean game of tic tac toe... that's on my resume.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) is a non-partisan, non-profit, public policy research organization...yeah sure. If you want the western version of truth, here it is.

David William Pear

If that is true it is big. I suspect it may be. Russia has troops in Belarus now for joint exercises. I suspect they are there for more than that. I have heard that special forces and FSB (KGB) were sent to Belarus. Putin has formed a quick reaction force that is ready to move.

As I said, Lucashenko has been a thorn in Putin's side for a long time. He has had his butt it two chairs too much for too long. His pledge of loyalty to "big brother" may be too little too late. Well, see.

This is the kind of thing where if there is a miscalculation it could cause a war. Imagine if Russian tank battalions were operating 10 miles from the U.S. border?

Patricia 0rmsby

Thank you for this analysis, John!

It seems to me that a war with Russia is a critical part of the agenda among the western rulers. Their propaganda appeals to a wide range of the public, so I see most people in the States hating Russia; and they do desperately need the resources to keep the ponzi going.

Lance Ciepiela

#History - in the 'blink of an eye'. After Pearl Harbor, FDR and congress declared war on Japan only, not on Germany. Hitler, anxious to please his ally Japan, declared war on the United States, thereby 'awakening a sleeping giant' that was not initially interested in another European War. In a 'blink of an eye' Hitler decides to attack Russia in lieu of sending his three million strong German army across the English Channel to take London, signaling to the world the fall of the British Empire - his generals had convinced Hitler they could take Moscow in a few short summer weeks and also be ready for the Americans when they came. Instead of aiming a full force German attack spear at the gates of Moscow, Hitler decides to spread out his attacking forces on Russia over a wide front while Stalin had solidified his primary defenses at Moscow and Stalingrad - the Germans were unable to take either city after fierce fighting in the suburbs of Moscow when the cold deadly winter's freezing temperatures of 1941 freezes the German advance in Russia leaving nearly three million German soldiers battling the brutal elements of weather and facing an emboldened Soviet Union nearly ready for an all out offensive attack on Germany - no one allowed to take one step back on penalty of death on orders from Stalin. With the surrender of German Forces at Stalingrad, Stalin already knows Hitler had lost the war.

"Grey Wolf" - 'Hitler's escape to Argentina' - 'What if'' ?

David William Pear

OMG. Thank you so much for this Lance. This winter I visited Volgograd (Stalingrad) and went to the museum where the surrender of General Friedrich Paulus took place. An old department store had been turned into the Russian headquarters. Here is a picture of the room, which has a video of the event. There is an interesting follow up story about the general, who surrendered against Hitler's orders.

Surrender of General Friedrich Paulus
Surrender of General Friedrich Paulus
Lance Ciepiela

Wow, Thank You David, for your excellent article and your 'link' to your super 'follow up story'. Yes, when you actually stepped into the room itself, with the lit up paintings of the two general officers, one Soviet, and one German, you surely must have become 'an eyewitness to history', as you witnessed for yourself 'the beginning of the end' for Hitler and Nazis Germany - #ReichstagAssault.

Paulus' interrogation at Don Front HQ Gen. Rokossovsky Marshal Voronov translator Nikolay Dyatlenko and Paulus left to right
Paulus' interrogation at Don Front HQ Gen. Rokossovsky Marshal Voronov translator Nikolay Dyatlenko and Paulus left to right
At first Paulus refused to collaborate with the Soviets. However, after the attempted assassination of Hitler on 20 July 1944, he became a vocal critic of the Nazi regime while in Soviet captivity, joining the Soviet-sponsored National Committee for a Free Germany appealing to Germans to surrender. He later acted as a witness for the prosecution at the Nuremberg Trials - #NurembergCrimes - Bush - #NurembergRedux.

Nels Wight

Great article on Belarus. I almost bought a Belarus tractor for

farming here in Maine 20 years ago, Too hard to get parts, only

US supplies in Minnesota.

David William Pear

Nels, is there anything you don't know about? Who else would know about Belarus fame for tractors? You amaze me.

Patricia 0rmsby

That's got to be a really sturdy piece of equipment, and I'll bet that in Belarus farmers just hammer out their own spare parts a lot of the time and go haggle at the market for stuff that's close enough to make do with the rest of the time.

Patricia 0rmsby

Colonialism by any other name would smell just the same. I too fear for the American people. Putin has promised his own country's citizens not to allow a repeat of what happened in World War II, with a land invasion. Meanwhile, too many Americans seem to be gung ho for teaching Putin some sort of lesson over imagined slights, not realizing we nearly colonized them and the Russian people suffered terribly until they could get to their feet and start asserting themselves again.

Hearing all kinds of terrible things about Putin in 2001-2002, I asked among the environmental NGOs in Russia how they were getting by, expecting to hear very bad news. Instead I heard hopeful words. Jenny Sutton of Baikal Ecological Wave, for example, said that everyone wished Putin could deal more quickly with corruption--the biggest problem facing environmentalists then--but that he was clearly trying. No one was complaining about persecution from Putin. The persecution they faced was coming from corrupt officials locally.

About ten years ago Baikal Ecological Wave was shut down and I have not heard from or about Jenny since then. Russia did find it necessary to crack down on foreign-linked NGOs, and the innocent were harmed along with the guilty. In addition, Russia does vigorously prosecute leakage and publication of classified information with a law similar to the Espionage Act in America, so when I ask about Jenny, people just go silent. Not a good sign I'm afraid.

David, I take it you've spent considerable time in Russia as well. Or are you living there?

David William Pear

Hi Patricia,

If you have an extra hour to listen to my long interview with Jeff Brown you can get most of my story.

My wife is Russian, and now has dual US citizenship. We live in the Tampa Bay area, but my wife still has close relations in Russia and she goes there often for extended visits. Often I accompany her.

I love traveling in Russia and I really admire your fluency in Russian. I've studied it but I am just too lazy to learn to speak more than simple phrases.

I really think that the world needs leaders such as Putin to stand up to U.S. aggression. When I was growing up, and even now, the big mistake that people point to was not stopping Hitler's aggression sooner. Of course, that is self-serving rewriting of history since the U.S. encouraged Hitler in so many ways. I think the U.S. welcomed Hitler invasion of the "Bolshevics" as long as he just went east. The USSR was so devastated by WW2 that they were no threat to the US, and the Cold War was completely unnecessary.

I believe Stalin wanted good relations with the West, but the U.S. always needs an enemy, even then after WW2. War is good for business!

Putin has also often express a desire for good relations with the U.S. and I believe he was sincere. But he wanted to be treated as an equal at the table and the U.S. would never tolerate that. Colonialism is good for business too, and the U.S. was perfectly happy with Yeltsin as long as it could loot Russia!

I do not discuss Russia's internal politics, because I am a guest there. But if I had a private meeting with Putin I would have some suggestions for him, as to how he could help improve the lives of the Russian people.

I have many Russian friend inside and outside Russia and they are very open about Russian politics. There is a lot more personal freedom in Russia than most Americans realize. But as you say, the U.S. aggression against Russia has made resulted in a tightening of security. Actually, that is a natural reaction of a country under threat, and the U.S. knows it and does it on purpose. It is just like the economic sanction: make it tougher on the ordinary people, so that they will become disgruntled, making a color revolution more likely. The U.S. is very cynical that way.

Thanks for reading. I have read you and know what you have written about your adventures in Russia.

Best,

David

Allan Wayne

What about Pu*sy Riot?

Patricia 0rmsby

Become a Fan
It's an internal matter, but as David says, there are ways the Russian government could improve the lives of its citizens, and there will inevitably be people who are unhappy with the situation for valid reasons. The mistake these ladies made was to protest in a way that offended Russians' sense of decency. Since being allowed to practice religion freely again after the Soviet Union's experiment in social engineering ended, many Russians take religion quite seriously. Paul Craig Roberts has written knowledgeably about what happened. In essence the ladies got hoodwinked by western strategic interests into making fools of themselves in a way that could garner sympathy in the western press.

David William Pear

Exactly and unfortunately for the women. They chose the Christ Our Savior Cathedral, a most holy place of great historical national pride to pull their stunt.

David William Pear

Allan, what is your question? I am using "P*ssy Rioters" in the generic sense, an analogy of collaborators and U.S. NGO duped color revolutionaries, regime change artists, and propagandists.

John Lawrence Ré

Allan, here's something I wrote last January about them:

For the third time in less than a month, P*ssy Riot has materialized in conversations to make a case against Putin. Predictable really, because neocon think tanks have pulled out all the stops in their Endless Smear Campaign against Mother Russia, as Russiagate itself circles the toilet rim after the failed Mueller Report. The objective now appears to be to arm the newly minted dem-neocons who vote blue no-matter-who with contrived agitprop to ply at dinner parties. When logical arguments fail, the new strategy is to namedrop an anti-Putin grenade, like the political porn act P*ssy Riot, to establish street cred. Of course if P*ssy Riot had been more appropriately named Ass Riot, it would not just have zero utility, but the group would have no paydays of frequent flyer miles from NATO, and would be stuck trolling the Moscow streets around Hotel Cosmos or performing on tin rooftops in Garage Valley where mercifully no one would give a crap.

I understand that sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do. . . or in this case, choose between true revolutionary commitment and just plain underwhelming porn. But unfortunately P*ssy Riot has chosen to juggle corny, cliche' porn with a one trick pony political skit that could have been written by the New York Daily News. So, if you were to judge these skanks from the perspective of vetted guerrilla theater groups like CIRCA or even FEMEN, there's not one P*ssy Rioter worthy of carrying FEMEN's late, great founder, Oxana Shachko's worn underwear to the hamper. Drop the curtain.

Oxana Shachko
Oxana Shachko
Allan Wayne

Well, at least Putin didn't poison them, just put them in prison. They do kind of rock, by the way. Definitely a threat to the apparatchik way of life. Unlike the Dixie Chicks.

David William Pear

Just like Russian toilets, their nerve poisons don't work (sarcasm).

P.S. I knew you were just trolling.

Allan Wayne

Troll me once...it's my fault...

David William Pear

The first time I gave you the benefit of the doubt.

Strike 3, now stop bothering me I have work to do!

P.S. Here is an old Russian Joke for the benefit of others.

An American spy goes to the KGB and says "I am an American spy arrest me".

KGB agent 1: Do you have a gun?

Yes.

KGB agent 1: OK got to room #7.

I am an American spy with a gun arrest me.

KGB agent 2: Do you have a radio?

Yes.

KGB agent 2: OK go to room #14.

I am an American spy with a gun and a radio arrest me.

KGB agent 3: Do you have an assignment?

Yes.

KGB agent 3: Ok, go to room #19.

I am an American spy with a gun, a radio and an assignment.

KGB agent 4: OK, then go and do it and stop bothering people with work to do!

Patricia 0rmsby

In the 1990s they were just letting anyone into the country and letting them do as they pleased for a bribe or two. (I once flew in an ultralight over one of their missile bases--they look exactly like ours.) They had to put a stop to that, and I sympathize with their need to crack down on foreign-connected NGOs, because it was a real Trojan horse. This is part of a hybrid war against Russia. As someone once quipped on-line years back, "Putin took away our Russian oil company. We had to do something about that."

I've got to listen to your interview. Thank you for the link!

David Watts

David, I listened to your interview with Jeff Brown not long ago. The interview was excellent. I learned a lot about Russia as well as a lot about you. Also, I really like what Jeff does with China Rising Radio Sinoland. Jeff is certainly worth listening to. Patricia, you should check out Jeff J Brown and China Rising Radio Sinoland.

Nels Wight

right on, mr watts, I gladly second you

David William Pear

Thanks David. My wife and I were planning on returning this winter, but CV has delayed out plans. Hopefully not permanently, and now it looks like summer. Most tourists would rather not go in the winter, but my wife like to ski, and there is a big forest next to the condo she maintains there. Snow and ice don't stop Russians--- nothing more exciting than a taxi ride on icy streets!

Patricia 0rmsby

Thank you, David, I'll go check them out.

Jerry Lobdill

Your knowledge of this history is impressive. Excellent article!

David William Pear

Thanks Jerry. I am no expert. Russian history is long and complicated. The Russian people have a saying, "we can endure anything as long as there is no war".

Endure anything and everything they have. Like everywhere there are a few bad people, but most Russians are good people. They are emotional, friendly, have a great sense of humor, much of it cynical and even dark. For some reason they still like Americans.

They don't want war because they know the terrible price.

shad williams

For some reason they still like Americans...

For some reason Americans still like the uniparty paradigm...it is played out here on OEN over and over again.

Perhaps our dangerous apathy and ignorance will run out and dry up Russian patience since they are now determined to respond in an existential manner to the western elites' threat without regard for the little peoples apathy.

Heaven help us all.

David William Pear

Shad, if you ever get a chance to go to Russia do it. They will go crazy about you, in a great way. Even more than we love you.

shad williams

Shhhhh! Not so loud David! I am already metaphorically exiled. You are probably right. The deep literature, art, religion and keen awareness of real politik and the land are very intriguing to me. It is on my list.

David William Pear

"literature, art, religion and keen awareness of real politik"--- what the hell are you talking about? I'm talking about partying!

shad williams

Careful William...she who must be obeyed may be peering over your shoulder!

Patricia 0rmsby

Shad, the average American is much like the average Russian. Visiting them from Japan was like coming home to the Rocky Mountain west. Again and again the Russian I met were surprised to see how much we had in common philosophically. They sympathize with us as we take our turn under the boot of tyrants. On September 12, 2001, one sturdy Siberian did tell me, "Ya'll deserved that" (the equivalent thereof in Russian). They were always worrying that I might be a spy too. Good reason for that, though.

David William Pear

I haven't written any articles lately because CV is on everybody's mind, trying to figure out what it all means, how it has changed us and what the "new normal" is going to be, for the better or I fear worse.

I've been watching the events in Belarus with special interest, and trying to figure that out too.

So, I took this opportunity to try and explain it to myself and now you the readers-- thank you for reading.

It saddens me that most Americans know so little about Russia, except the Western propaganda. Regardless of what one thinks about the politics of Putin, Russia is not the uncivilized, depressing or nefarious place, as many American have a mental image of.

Russia has a long and rich culture, which I feel fortunate to have discovered over the years.

Other readers may have knowledge and experiences of other cultures which they can also share. I would love to hear those stories too. They can enrich all of our lives with more first-hand knowledge about the ordinary and extraordinary parts of the world.

Dennis Kaiser

Thanks for this informative article. Your article and the accompanying comments are very enlightening.

Derryl Hermanutz

Excellent article. Great historical background to current events! Thanks for posting this, David!

Brad Fuller

Nice essay without hardly any bias. I have the sneaking feeling that the globalist working through the World Bank, offering close to 1 billion in bribes to get Belarus to adopt western covid protocols was the final piss off that set this colour revolution in swing. You can't institute a planetary Technocracy with its mortal enemy real entrepreneurial capitalism acting within societal law and ethics still in play. The initial destruction of small and medium business is but one goal of this CV event. A study in the last few days purported that about 60% of small businesses shuttered as non essential will not be reopening. Not to say that some percentage of owners of these businesses will not a some future time be able to rebuild their assets and have another go at making a living again IF regulations and red tape allow entrepreneurs back into the economy. This remembering that a full 80% of all jobs are provided by these types of businesses.

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 54 fans, 86 articles, 446 quicklinks, 4632 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Brad Fuller:   New Content

Brad, thank you for reminding me about that. It is very important. I had forgotten:

"the IMF continues to demand from us quarantine measures, isolation, a curfew. This is nonsense. We will not dance to anyone's tune," said the president.

I inserted that into the article.

I don't believe in coincidences of a color revolution on the heels of rejecting the loan.

Best regards,

David

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 3:49:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3941 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

The facts keep piling up... just like the bodies - the ruling elites have always been clever and strategic with the evidence. Say whaaaht? We don't seem to be able to believe that such coordination of malevolence is actually alive and thriving. As W once said, "It's hard"... hard to believe? Harder still to connect the dots or even apply just a tad bit of skepticism of who benefits from the uninvited visitation of horrors?

I remember Lukashenko's advice to his country folk months' ago...seems like an eon, was to consume about 4 oz of vodka to fight the CV19. Such haughtiness! I thought to myself...self, he ain't wit the program, is he? Definitely misbehaving. And look at them there Swedes! What they doing? No masks? No lockdowns? WTF? Are they cree a zy? Just who in the hell do they think they are? They'd better be careful, NATO might reclassify them as a Baltic state and require a pledge of allegiance to the MIC protection racket.

Isn't it great when the Narrative can be deliberately misconscrewed? or just screwed...yeah. It seems that Sweden and Lukashenko have said to the schemers, "Mis con screw dis mofos."

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 5:03:31 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 54 fans, 86 articles, 446 quicklinks, 4632 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

I think he misspoke--- that's 4oz. of vodka every 6 hours! It's been working for me!

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 6:11:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Patricia 0rmsby

Become a Fan
Author 11383
(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 6 fans, 20 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1207 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Off topic, but tangential to the above:

Japan, which survived the longest most stable tyranny ever (Tokugawa rule from 1604 to 1868 or so) evolved its own way of dealing with these things, which has frustrated the heck out of the West since Admiral Perry pried the country open. They say yes when they mean no, and then they do whatever they feel they need to do. The Tokugawa rule had the support of the people from the start, who were sick of incessant civil wars, and the rulers took steps to stabilize the country through Confucian philosophy: i.e., they were benevolent, and a thriving cultural life evolved in the cities. But they were still tyrants, and the people had to deal with very irrational unjust laws from time to time, such as prohibiting dogs from being harmed for any reason, resulting in a rabies epidemic.

So Japan has made a big show of declaring an emergency and shutting stuff down, but it was not a lockdown and life went on pretty normally, except for closures of schools for three months, which they did not extend even when a larger second wave hit; in fact they deprived the kids of their summer vacation to make up for lost classwork. Businesses have been hit hard, but that was due to the initial fears among the public of the disease. But the popular tourist destination of Mt. Fuji? Now that is closed and barricaded off with police patrolling and CCTV cameras. Goodness what a show. Basically, the outer face of Japan is conforming.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 1:18:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3941 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Patricia 0rmsby:   New Content

Thank you for sharing those insights! I especially appreciate learning about other peoples, their history and culture and also sadly realize how uninformed I am about our world histories.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 9:54:49 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 