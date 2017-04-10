Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump Has Been Played Like a Violin

The Violin Monster
The Violin Monster
(Image by KatVitulano Photos)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The Central Intelligence Agency, the Democrats, neocons in the Republican Party and the Main Stream Media (MSM) have gotten under Donald Trump's thin skin. When attacked, Trump's instinct is to lash out at his attackers with counter attacks, without regard to his truthfulness or not. When Trump was a candidate for President that meant a war of words. As the President of the United States of America he has resorted to a dangerous and deadly shooting war of aggression.

Trumps critics are so numerous, unrelenting and persistent that like a cornered rat, Trump lost any sanity that he may have possessed and instead of lashing out at his tormentors, he lashed out at Syria's president Bashar al-Assad. Just like a drunk that comes home and beats his wife, terrorize his children, busts up the furniture and kicks the dog it accomplished nothing but chaos, but it feels so good to blow off some steam, even if it is at the wrong target.

Now Trump has a lot of damage to repair and it will take more than a night in the drunk tank to patch up the mess he has made. It is probably beyond redemption. Worse is that like an alcoholic there is no cure for someone drunk with power. Predictably Trump will continue with his unpredictable binges on which he prides himself. The world will now be walking on eggshells waiting for Trumps next irrational outburst.

Trump is not the only insane actor. The MSM has gone crazy with fake news, a phrase they will regret ever inventing. Not one MSM source paused in their war rant to even question the propaganda fed to it by the CIA (a shorthand abbreviation for the Deep State of 16 and counting intelligence agencies and police state goons). Readers are encouraged to correct the record if they know of even one MSM sources that had a serious debate of the few known facts of Assad's alleged chemical weapon attack on Syria's Idlib Province.

Today, April 10, 2017 the New York Times (NYT) is still busy pumping out propaganda: "The Grim Logic Behind Syria's Chemical Weapons Attack ", but instead of a logical discussion the NYT calls on clairvoyants to read Assad's mind. To paraphrase the conclusion, Assad is just plan evil, he loves to kill his own people, especially children and babies.

The NYT goes on that Assad wants to thumb his nose and show "the world the West's impotence and weakness", especially at this time of Assad's victory. The NYT concludes that Assad was taking a victory lap in preparation for retaking Idlib back from the West after losing it in 2015 to "a mix of Qaeda-linked and other rebels, some supported by the United States and its allies". Note that after all these years of the MSM pretending that the US was supporting "well-vetted moderates" and pooh-poohing as fake news that the US was supporting al-Qaeda, the NYT admits that the US has been behind "Qaeda-linked and other rebels" the whole time.

So according to the MSM, Assad just threw away a diplomatic solution being hammered out in Brussel (Supporting the future of Syria and the region) that would end the so-called civil war, leaving him in power and giving him billions of dollars in aid to rebuild Syria. As I write now, Lt. Colonel Ralf Peters, a military hack for Fox News, is screaming that Assad would rather "continue the war against his own people and that Trump did exactly the right thing". The MSM would have us believe that Assad just could not resist his thirst for the blood of "his own people" over several billions of dollars in foreign aid.

The MSM just cannot stop spinning its web of lies and cheerleading the USA into more illegal wars of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity. The American people could use some clairvoyants of their own to tell us what is on the mind of the MSM in their perpetual warmongering propaganda.

The MSM's groupthink is mind numbing. Do they have any sense of responsibility and the consequences of their propaganda? War propaganda like a rung bell cannot be unrung. It has a lasting effect that will pave the way for more enemies, more war and more death.

The Democratic Party apparatchiks keep egging Trump on, purely for their own political ambitions. Instead of legitimately attacking Trump on his policies and lack thereof, they have found that further demonizing the nuclear armed Russian Federation and its president Vladimir Putin has legs. Russia has been universally declared an enemy nation by the Democrats, and anybody, i.e. Trump and his associates, that has ties, however slight, to Russia, or even conversations, must be an unpatriotic stooge, accomplice and spy.

Trump has been accused by the Democrats and their faithful media of having a "man crush" on Putin and being Putin's puppet. One of Trump's few positive populist campaign agendas was to improve relations and work with Russia to solve common problems. Peaceful relations with Russia struck a chord not only with Trump fans but also many anti-war liberals and progressives.

The Democratic diehard Clinton backers turned peace with Russia on its head and made it treason. A ray of light from the years of dark propaganda against Russia has been extinguished. The dark shadow of a war with Russia now looms over the world. The neocons in both the Democratic Party and Republican Party are loving it. War profiteers continue to party just as Trump was about to take away their punchbowl. The endless flow of unaccounted for money continues to pour out of the Pentagon into the pockets of profiteers.

Donald Trump has taken the fight to some big enemies: the MSM, CIA, neocons, liberal interventionists, the military industrial complex, and he even stuck his finger in Israel's eye until he thought better and backed off. That list of enemies and some others such as the banks, oil companies, monopolies, and oligarchs make up a large part of the Deep State.

Trump may be the first president in a long time that was not a full-fledged member of the Deep State. Trump is learning the hard way what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned him, or was it a threat: "Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community -- they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you."

Unless Trump is a complete dummy he knows that he was had by the Deep State with the false flag of "Assad has used weapons of mass destruction, again!" But he is loving all the attention, admiration and faux respect. He does not know that the Deep State is laughing at him, not with him. Trump was played like a violin as he sinks deeper into the swamp he said he would drain.

 

David William Pear is an unpaid Senior Editor for OpEdNews (OEN). All of his articles and comments are his own, and do not the responsibility of, or reflect the editorial opinion of OEN. David is a progressive columnist writing on economic,
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Eighthman

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 2 fans, 182 comments


  New Content

Give him credit, he tried. He's now a puppet of the Deep State - like Clinton, Bush and Obama.

The only way we get to something like world peace is thru an economic disaster in the US. Decency, logic, appeals to international law and electing more Democrats mean nothing.

We're like Germans on the way to Stalingrad. Nothing short of running off a cliff will change US behavior.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 4:12:27 PM

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 33 fans, 38 articles, 163 quicklinks, 2042 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Eighthman:   New Content

I did give Trump some credit for the olive branch he extended during his campaign. Now that he is POTUS he did what he did for whatever reason.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 4:27:01 PM

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 33 fans, 38 articles, 163 quicklinks, 2042 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

What comes next? Now that Trump has "proved his manhood" will he go back to wanting to get along with Russia, not insist on Assad Has To Go, and concentrate on ISIS? One can only hope. It is going to be a lot more complicated.

Now that the Deep State has learned how to play Trump it won't be the last of it. More atrocities by Assad, war with Iran, the North Korea threat, Ukraine, Russia? The list of enemies is endless and the potential for false flags are unlimited.

False flags are not a conspiracy "theory". Some conspiracies are real. Almost every war the US has been in has been instigated by a false flag, or a false spin on an unfortunate event, or as FDR and Pearl Harbor(and perhaps Bush on 911) just let it happen even though they knew it was coming.

Trump took the bait this time. He got played. Someday we may learn the truth, as we did when Seymour Hersh exposed the false flag of Assad's 2013 sarin attack.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 4:23:26 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1307 comments


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

'Now that Trump has "proved his manhood" will he go back to wanting to get along with Russia, not insist on Assad Has To Go, and concentrate on ISIS?'

Trump may have yet to learn that he can't go back.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 4:46:37 PM

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 68 fans, 126 articles, 2993 quicklinks, 11974 comments, 179 diaries


Reply to Kenneth Johnson:   New Content
As I try to look down the road I see nothing but green lights for the CIA et. al. Not a pretty sight to say the least.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 5:07:48 PM

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 33 fans, 38 articles, 163 quicklinks, 2042 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Kenneth Johnson:   New Content

Once a serial killer gets the taste of blood he won't stop until somebody or something stops him. Trump is putty in the hands of the Deep State. I suspect they will use his vanity for what they want him to do.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 7:12:59 PM

Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 262 comments


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

David: A question I always ask myself is, Why? Is there some logic or meaning to all that is happening?

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 5:26:55 PM

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 33 fans, 38 articles, 163 quicklinks, 2042 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Carol Jackson:   New Content

Money, power and greed. There is so much money to be made by war profiteers. There is so much money to be made by controlling the world's resources below, on and above the ground. Maybe some philosophers can chime in on power and greed.

In order for the above we all have to be played. Enemies and evil doing are everywhere. The people have to be kept afraid. The people are stampeded into "we have to do something" to stop some evil enemy.

Why, because the US can.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 7:07:38 PM

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 68 fans, 126 articles, 2993 quicklinks, 11974 comments, 179 diaries


  New Content
You took the words out of my mouth and eloquently polished them. Thank you. I am already seeing flags flying and it is the response of so many Americans, particularly the press, that would have me pulling my hair out, if I had any.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 5:03:06 PM

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 33 fans, 38 articles, 163 quicklinks, 2042 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Thanks Dan. We are all pulling our hair out.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 7:14:49 PM

Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 262 comments


  New Content

If you have enough money and resources you can get lots of people to go anywhere you tell them to go and wreak total chaos and destruction. It helps to completely control the flow of information, thus the narrative. The general population seems to be kind of sleep walking while horror unfolds before them on a daily basis in places that they apparently think have no relation to them. So in time people have become inured to violence and atrocities.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 5:15:39 PM

Peter Franzen

Become a Fan
Author 83997

(Member since Nov 23, 2012), 44 comments


  New Content

Following the astonishing pronouncements of nominally sane politicians and the accompanying media spectacle over the alleged gas attack I am reminded of the words of Joseph Goebbels:

" If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State."


Are these politicial leaders and their presstitutes deliberate liars or are they the easily manipulated fools that Goebbels was referring to as "the people"?

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 7:05:52 PM

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 33 fans, 38 articles, 163 quicklinks, 2042 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Peter Franzen:   New Content

That is what really gets to me. The lies that the media says with a straight face. The way the talking heads pontificate, bluster and cheer. The media has always lied but it seems that many years ago the discussions were so much more intelligent. There was actually some debate. Presidents prided themselves on clever diplomacy, bargaining and keeping the ship of state from overturning.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 7:22:08 PM

Mike Zimmer

Become a Fan
Author 49916

(Member since Jun 19, 2010), 6 fans, 89 quicklinks, 356 comments


  New Content

I have come across the opinion in a few places that this was a cynical ploy by Trump to defuse the criticism that he is Putin's puppet. If so, it seems to be working. Having said that, though I consider it to be a plausible story, how in the world would one ever demonstrate it to be true? However, this same criticism applies to pretty much everything else being said about the man's motivations, by people who have no first hand knowledge of events.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 7:28:19 PM

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 33 fans, 38 articles, 163 quicklinks, 2042 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Mike Zimmer:   New Content

I would suspect that a bold act of war would rally the people around Trump. Not many MSM talking heads criticizing him. With the squabbling of domestic politics presidents get to be the sole decider when they are a "war president"...as Bush so proudly called himself.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 8:14:31 PM

Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 30 fans, 1 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3571 comments


  New Content

The lust for blood by the MSM and the Washington Establishment can only be described as obscene.

We can only speculate as to why Trump went along with the bombing of the air base. I'm no Bannon fan, but he was kicked off the Security Council right before this happened. I also wonder if replacing Flynn with Mad Dog Mattis didn't push him in the direction of undermining peace efforts with Syria and Russia.

Something for sure doesn't smell right about the whole thing. The elation on the part of the Deep State is alarming to say the least. Just who exactly in calling the shots? Seems like meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 10, 2017 at 8:24:04 PM

