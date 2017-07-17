Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Venezuela Under Siege

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message David William Pear     Permalink
opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/17/17

From flickr.com: Anti-Government Protester {MID-142166}
Anti-Government Protester
(Image by DJANDYW.COM & DJANDYW.TV AKA ANDREW WILLARD)   Permission   Details   DMCA

It is all about the oil. Whatever else one hears about Venezuela, it is all about the oil. That is all one needs to know at first about why the U.S. Empire has Venezuela under siege. It is all about the oil.

When President Trump says, "Venezuela is a mess;Venezuela is a mess, we will see what happens",it is all about the oil. When the U.S. Empire imposes sanctions on Venezuela, it is all about the oil. When the mainstream corporate media (i.e. Fake News) cries crocodile tears about democracy, human rights and political prisoners in Venezuela, it is all about the oil. When the U.S. calls into session emergency meeting of the United Nations and the Organization of American States, it is all about the oil.

Venezuela has the largest known reserve of oil in the world, and Venezuela controls its own oil, not international corporations; it uses its oil for the benefit of its own people. Instead, the U.S. Empire wants to control that oil. Everything else one hears now about Venezuela is prologue or epilogue. The main plot is about the oil.

The first scene opens with protesters screaming and yelling in the streets of Caracas. Barricades are blazing, people are choking on the smoke, and their eyes are red from teargas. Traffic is backed up for miles. It is chaos. The streets are filled with anti-government protesters, and, out of sight of the mainstream media cameras, are pro-government supporters. Most of the violence one sees and hears about is from the anti-government protesters, but mums the word about that from the mainstream corporate media. The mainstream corporate media is the Fake News, it is the propaganda horn for the U.S. Empire and those that really control most of what happens in the world.

From flickr.com: Anti-government protesters {MID-142167}
Anti-government protesters
(Image by Neon Tommy)   Permission   Details   DMCA

There is blood in the streets of Venezuela, and overhead the U.S. Empire regime change vultures are circling. In the United Nations, in the Organization of American States, in the Oval Office of the White House, on the floor of the U.S. Congress, and in the Fake News people are seen wringing their hands about human rights and democracy. Tucker Carlson on Fox News is reporting about the failure of Venezuela's socialist government:

""there is no toilet paper or meat there, the currency is worthless, the murder rate is perhaps the highest in the world, the Supreme Court has tried to abolish the entire legislature for daring to oppose a dictator who's running the place into the ground, and you can go on and on and on, it is a disaster there in Venezuela."

Behind Tucker there is a scene playing. It is showing young people, all of them anti-government protesters, many wearing masks, one supposes to protect their identity from what we are supposed to believe are government thugs. The protesters are throwing rocks, one supposes at government security forces. A water cannon sprays the protesters and they disperse to get away from it. Groups of protester run back and forth in the street, it is chaos, smoke is everywhere. What is it all the chaos about? The Fake News says it is all about democracy, the economy and human rights violations from the government. It isn't.

David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post. All of his articles and comments are his own, and are not the responsibility of, or speak for the editorial opinion of anyone but (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter

I have other articles about Venezuela under siege. In those articles I plan to go into much more detail and explain what the Fake New is leaving out. Things like what the hell is Tucker Carlson talking about when he says things like the Supreme Court has "tried to abolish the entire legislature for a 'dictator'".

I cannot stress how serious the situation is now in Venezuela. A human catastrophe is in the making. There could be civil war. That depends on what the U.S. decides to do and how far they are willing to take regime change. For all indications they are very serious, deadly serious.

Armed rebellions do not happen spontaneously. Terrorism does not come out of nowhere. It takes millions of dollars to field an army of for mass protest, violent protest and revolution. All revolutions, regime changes and terrorism is state sponsored. With rare exceptions.

Very rare, such as in a coup d'e'tat by a countries own military. Even then it is often the U.S. that is backing directly or indirectly the military. That is how the military coup was carried out in Honduras. That is how the military tried to oust Hugo Chavez in 2002. It was the military with the backing of the U.S.

We have the smoking gun from the 2002 coup against Hugo Chavez. The U.S. botched it because of an outpouring of the Venezuelan people in support of Chavez and they demanded is return by the U.S. kidnappers.

Is there really any need to produce the evidence of the U.S. smoking gun now? I do not think so, but I will try in planned future articles on Venezuela in the near future.

If anybody wants to send me their insights and research please do so at my email address dwpear521@gmail.com or use the OEN messenger service.

Thank you.

