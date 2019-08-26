 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/26/19

Reply to Paul Craig Roberts' Question: "Is White Genocide Possible?"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   2 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David William Pear
Become a Fan
  (48 fans)
The Birth of a Nation (originally called The Clansman).
The Birth of a Nation (originally called The Clansman).
(Image by Wikimedia)   Details   DMCA

I find it offensive, dangerous and ludicrous for Paul Craig Roberts (PCR) to portray white people in the USA as an endangered species. His article "Is White Genocide Possible? ", and similar such articles, feed the paranoia of white supremacists, white nationalists and fascists. The former, white genocide, is fantasy; the latter is a real and present danger to the US.

White supremacists take isolated events, take dots that don't connect, and blow them up into a massive plot against white people. They imagine whites are in danger of extinction from race mixing, white replacement or white genocide. Fanatics see the enemy de jure as Muslims, Hispanics, Jews or Blacks. The El Paso shooter earlier this month was inflamed over immigrants "replacing" white people.

PCR's article could have been a page right out of the white nationalists' handbook. He writes about the "many reports" of reverse discrimination, and points to isolated incidents as proof. He inflates a few sensational news stories as a "campaign" against white people. Even genocide.

Words have meaning, and the casual use of "genocide" is a slap in the face of those who have been the victims of real genocide. While the Holocaust always comes to mind, the US as a nation needs to acknowledge the real genocide of Black West Africans. They were kidnapped for hundreds of years, died by the millions in the middle passage, arrived in the US as chattel slaves, and had their culture totally and irredeemably erased.

For instance PCR points to a New York City public school program of "racial equity " training. This training raises controversial, but it falls far short of white cultural erasure and genocide of whites. Or he takes a college professor's Tweet critical of the gentrification of Harlem. The Tweet was in bad taste, and PCR makes a "campaign" of racial hatred towards whites out of it.

The fact that reports of "reverse discrimination" raise such an outpouring of condemnation in conservative mainstream media is proof that these incidents are like the "man bites dog" stories---sensational because they are the exceptions of the norm. Real racial discrimination that happens every day against people of color go unreported because they are not news. The mainstream media is silent about the daily humiliation and discrimination against black people. They are "just" statistics.

Well, let's look at a few statistics. During the lifetime of every 1,000 black men, one will be killed by the police. The 7th leading cause of death for black men is being shot by the police. Life expectancy for black men is about 69 years of age. The life expectancy of white men is about 76.

No matter what statistic one looks at, be it health, income, wealth, child poverty or education, blacks come out worse than white people. Do we really need to even discuss the discrimination in the (so-called) criminal justice system?

The US has over 2.2 million prisoners, and they are disproportionately black. One in 4 black males are either in prison or on probation. Slavery still exists in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution as punishment for a crime. Prisoners are exploited as cheap slave labor by many of the leading US corporations.

Those who are hyper-sensitive to "reverse discrimination" are typically those who are blind to real racism, which blacks encounter every day. The country does not have a problem with reverse racism but it does have real problems with real racism, and with white nationalists, white supremacists and fascists.

The evidence of racism is everywhere. Only a minority of blacks have assimilated into US (white) society. Every statistic shows that blacks are being held back, disadvantaged, discriminated against and poorer than whites. It is not the victims' faults that from birth they do not have the same advantages as white people.

PCR contradicts that the foundation of the US economy historically was slavery, yet he offers no counter narrative. His statement flies in the face of US history. The industrial revolution was based on cotton! The North developed form slavery too.

PCR just cherry-picks all the classic incidents of alleged "reverse discrimination" and turns them into a narrative that "white culture is being destroyed". PCR brings up a Hollywood movie, "The Hunt" as more proof of "white hate". Ever since the movie "The Birth of a Nation", blacks have been portrayed by Hollywood as villains, and their lives are seen in movies and on TV as expendable.

The New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet told his staff to attack Trump for being a racist, which he is. What PCR seems to be trying to do is to make the media's attack on Trump as a racist backfire. PCR tries to conflate these mainstream media attacks on Trump as if they are attacks on all white people in general---even white-genocide---which the criticism of Trump is not. Instead PCR comes across looking like a racist too.

P.S. Noam Chomsky presents an accurate presentation of past and present racism in the US in the video below:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

David William Pear Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com, and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post. David is a journalist, columnist, and commentator for TV and radio. His articles, essays and interviews have an emphasis on (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US War with Russia Authorized by House Resolution 758.

Trump is Not America's Real Problem

Syria: Has Putin Called Obama's Bluff?

Venezuela Under Siege by U.S. Empire

Putin Is Not Hitler

UKRAINE: The Propaganda War

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 368 articles, 3573 quicklinks, 16624 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Start watching at 27 minutes click here

Also, let us never forget that 10 million Native Americans, give or take, were snuffed when white Europeans "founded" America. About 9 million more humans than lost in Nazi Germany, according to the best historical research I've been able to find.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 26, 2019 at 4:42:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 368 articles, 3573 quicklinks, 16624 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Just watched this, posted by MAB. Also a must watch, 8 minutes, click here

Submitted on Monday, Aug 26, 2019 at 4:58:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 