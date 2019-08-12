The Epstein Mystery

From Paul Craig Roberts Website



President Trump used his Twitter to spread a conspiracy theory about Jeffrey Epstein





I appreciate my readers' confidence in me. However, I cannot clear up the Epstein matter for you. Perhaps I can help you to think about it in a careful way.

First of all, many jail "suicides" are murders. In 1995, Jesse Trentadue's brother, Kenneth, was mistakenly identified as the possible "missing man" who was thought to be involved in the Oklahoma City bombing and beaten to death in a federal prison by federal agents. The prison claimed Kenneth hung himself in his cell. The state coroner refused to confirm the suicide verdict and only much later after much pressure ceased his resistance to the cover-up. The prison wanted to cremate the body rather than return the body to family for burial. But Jesse, a Salt Lake City attorney, was suspicious. When the body was returned, it was covered in heavy makeup. Investigation revealed head lacerations, bruises and burns all over and other contusions that obviously were not self-inflicted and could not possibly have occurred from hanging. Apparently, Kenneth was tortured and beaten to death in an effort to get a confession. Jesse has been trying to get to get justice for the family for 24 years, but has been stonewalled by the US Department of Justice (sic).

It is not possible to commit suicide when a person is on suicide watch. Former inmates and prison guards and correctional personnel have stated with certainty that Epstein did not commit suicide by hanging himself.

The only questions before us are: Was Epstein murdered in order to protect members of the elite? Was Epstein switched out by the Deep State and a dead person of similar appearance left in his place?

Last week those who said that Epstein would not make it to trial because so many prominent people would be implicated were dismissed as "conspiracy theorists." This week we know the "conspiracy theorists" were right. Epstein did not make it to trial.

But we don't know that he is dead. This report on Intellihub might be a fabrication posted to attract readers.

Or it might be a false report put out by the deep state to distract attention from a suspicious suicide. James Jesus Angleton, head of CIA counter-intelligence, once told me that when the CIA pulls off something, it muddies the waters by placing different and conflicting stories in the media. The result, he said, is that there is too much to investigate, and people end up arguing with one another over which story is correct, and the facts of the event are never investigated. Today with the Internet all sorts of stories can be put into play in order to cover an event in confusion.

When you hear someone trying to discredit a view by calling it a "conspiracy theory," be suspicious. The CIA invented "conspiracy theory" in order to control the explanation of President John F. Kennedy's assassination by discrediting skeptics of the official explanation.

We won't know that Epstein is not alive and enjoying life with underage females in a CIA safe house until people who knew him well and are not endangered by investigation of his pedophile activities identify the body, and non-official, non-governmental experts identify the body via DNA. Even with these steps, we cannot know that investigators were not bribed or threatened.

Much will be done to add to the confusion and doubt. Already we have a delayed autopsy report, and involvement of a pathologist who supported the unbelievable single-bullet explanation of President Kennedy's murder.

Contradictory information grows by the day. Now there are reports, allegedly from official sources, that Epstein was taken off suicide watch shortly before his "suicide." This report is necessary to support the verdict of suicide as suicide is not possible in a suicide-proof cell.

The odds are heavy against us ever being given a clear and convincing explanation. The only way you can know is to study the situation very carefully, consider the ever-changing story, and make up your own mind. Official explanations, such as President Kennedy's assassination, Robert Kennedy's assassination, Martin Luther King's assassination, the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, and 9/11, are never correct.

Epstein's trial would have discredited the American elite and simply was not permitted to happen. For the same reason, we will never know what really happened to Epstein.