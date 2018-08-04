The Deep State-Dream State Connection

- Advertisement -

The notion of a Deep State has been much discussed lately and I think we would all be well served to understand it better. The following is my attempt to provide that clarification.

First, what is the Deep State? The Deep State is a composite of power centers in government and society the ruling elite use to create a perpetual flow of events we experience as reality. We are consumers of this fabrication and play no part in its construct. (Sound about right?)

Therefore, the Deep State represents the levers and tools our puppet masters use to create what I define as our Dream State that we mostly experience as reality, a reality that is controlled, arbitrary and solely serves the interests of the puppet masters become Dream Masters.

Briefly, the Deep State is comprised of Wall Street and banking, major corporations, the military and its supply chain, the political system (yes, both arms), media, higher education, the intel agencies, the massive police state, perhaps a hundred think tanks, and more.

Since the Dream State and its contents (think of it as a national movie) are solely in the hands of the cabal or power elite or puppet masters these have control over the images we experience as reality. All reality(?) at the national level is concocted to manage perception. Hence,to elaborate, it is the puppet/dream masters employing the levers that are The Deep State who create the images that inform the contents of the Dream State. Of course it is the powerful who create reality not the weak and the Dream Masters would never, never let the weak control dream images of such import to them as 9/11, the perpetual war on terror. Al Qaida did not even exist as of 9/11 (check it out) and was stood up in the same nine seconds it took the puppet masters to reduce the towers to rubble. The Dream State is not evidence-based reality; rather one that is mostly dictated or made up out of whole cloth to influence the unwashed masses. So today "anonymous CIA voices say..." is deemed evidence. We are profoundly asleep within the Dream State.

I should note here that the FBI is a component part of the Deep State and serves the puppet masters. The unspoken rationale for the drumbeat vilifying Russia is to manufacture an enemy sufficient to justify a massive, sickly bloated military. Only in a dream state can a nation with a military 10% the size of ours be considered a meaningful enemy. It is Mueller's job to help pull this off. The real threat to our elections is voter suppression and voting-machine flipping. Still, in a dream state.........

I do note here that Trump is a Bozo and dangerous. Still, the day the cabal wants him gone he is gone. The Bozo reigns at the whim of those who truly rule us. Now, having said that, we have all grown up within the Dream State and it will take an elevated, positive shift in consciousness to grasp the manipulation of our perception. To acknowledge this will provide the understanding necessary to allow us to grow into 'our' cause, which should be to create a better future for humanity and the planet. The shift begins with all of us truly grasping that 'all' that emanate from government at the national level is a dark lie. We must look each other in the eyes with this knowledge and commit to creating a better future even though we do not know how to do this--yet!--

Don Scotten

