 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Deep State-Dream State Connection

By       Message Don Scotten       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 504432
- Advertisement -

The notion of a Deep State has been much discussed lately and I think we would all be well served to understand it better. The following is my attempt to provide that clarification.

First, what is the Deep State? The Deep State is a composite of power centers in government and society the ruling elite use to create a perpetual flow of events we experience as reality. We are consumers of this fabrication and play no part in its construct. (Sound about right?)

Therefore, the Deep State represents the levers and tools our puppet masters use to create what I define as our Dream State that we mostly experience as reality, a reality that is controlled, arbitrary and solely serves the interests of the puppet masters become Dream Masters.

Briefly, the Deep State is comprised of Wall Street and banking, major corporations, the military and its supply chain, the political system (yes, both arms), media, higher education, the intel agencies, the massive police state, perhaps a hundred think tanks, and more.

- Advertisement -

Since the Dream State and its contents (think of it as a national movie) are solely in the hands of the cabal or power elite or puppet masters these have control over the images we experience as reality. All reality(?) at the national level is concocted to manage perception. Hence,to elaborate, it is the puppet/dream masters employing the levers that are The Deep State who create the images that inform the contents of the Dream State. Of course it is the powerful who create reality not the weak and the Dream Masters would never, never let the weak control dream images of such import to them as 9/11, the perpetual war on terror. Al Qaida did not even exist as of 9/11 (check it out) and was stood up in the same nine seconds it took the puppet masters to reduce the towers to rubble. The Dream State is not evidence-based reality; rather one that is mostly dictated or made up out of whole cloth to influence the unwashed masses. So today "anonymous CIA voices say..." is deemed evidence. We are profoundly asleep within the Dream State.

I should note here that the FBI is a component part of the Deep State and serves the puppet masters. The unspoken rationale for the drumbeat vilifying Russia is to manufacture an enemy sufficient to justify a massive, sickly bloated military. Only in a dream state can a nation with a military 10% the size of ours be considered a meaningful enemy. It is Mueller's job to help pull this off. The real threat to our elections is voter suppression and voting-machine flipping. Still, in a dream state.........

I do note here that Trump is a Bozo and dangerous. Still, the day the cabal wants him gone he is gone. The Bozo reigns at the whim of those who truly rule us. Now, having said that, we have all grown up within the Dream State and it will take an elevated, positive shift in consciousness to grasp the manipulation of our perception. To acknowledge this will provide the understanding necessary to allow us to grow into 'our' cause, which should be to create a better future for humanity and the planet. The shift begins with all of us truly grasping that 'all' that emanate from government at the national level is a dark lie. We must look each other in the eyes with this knowledge and commit to creating a better future even though we do not know how to do this--yet!--

- Advertisement -

Don Scotten

(360) 316-1421

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is there a Cure For Big Pharma?

The Gag Response; Why Bernie supporters won't vote for Hillary

Out of Control Military

Are we passing notes here and accomplishing little?

Why We Struggle

On Decency

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 