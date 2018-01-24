Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Dangerous Erosion Of The US' Global Leadership

Only one year after Trump was inaugurated, the US has already suffered an alarming setback to its global leadership role and badly damaged its image. In short order, Trump managed to bewilder our friends and allies, intensify the enmity between us and our foes, and evoke fear, concerns, and unpredictability to the dismay of the international community. I cannot imagine how much further America's reputation will decline as an increasing number of countries, including our allies, have resigned themselves to the lack of American leadership under Trump's watch, which will have major adverse repercussions on our national interest and influence the world over.

Trump's "America First" notion, abandonment of our soft power, and reckless utterances have deeply troubled countries with strong ties to the US, enraged those who have been maligned by his reprehensible rhetoric, and delighted our adversaries, while leaving America increasingly isolated.

On the issue of North Korea's nuclear weapons and anti-ballistic missiles, instead of engaging Pyongyang in quiet diplomacy to resolve the conflict, he resorted to bellicose rhetoric and threats that only heightened tensions and brought the US and North Korea ever closer to the unthinkable -- nuclear war.

On the Iran deal, rather than trying to peacefully negotiate any changes, especially to the sunset provisions, Trump decertified the deal and threatened to resume old and impose new sanctions, which would torpedo it completely. He demanded that Congress modify the deal, even though the other five signatories to the accord vehemently reject any tampering of the deal because of Iran's continued full adherence. Tehran rejects any changes, and threatened to withdraw from the deal and resume its nuclear program, which could lead to the proliferation of nuclear weapons and subject the region's inhabitants to living in the shadows of nuclear conflagration.

On immigration, Trump's racist attitude toward Muslims and people of color has severely undermined America's unique image as a country of immigrants, which made America great in the first place. His reference to Africa, Haiti, and El Salvador as "shithole" countries provoked unprecedented international outrage.

Scores of American Ambassadors around the world were summoned to explain the inexplicable, which the Ambassadors themselves could not fathom. Why would a sitting US president utter such filth, in the White House no less? Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney put it succinctly when he said: "What he [Trump] communicated caused racists to rejoice, minorities to weep, and the vast heart of America to mourn."

As to international treaties and accords, Trump has completely disregarded our commitment to live up to such agreements. He insists on renegotiating the terms of NAFTA, and effectively withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (connecting the Americas with Asia and Australia). He pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Accord and withdrew from the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), accusing it of having anti-Israel biases.

As a result, he acutely damaged America's credibility, making many countries wary of entering into bilateral agreements with the US, as they can no longer trust his administration to live up to its commitments. This leaves a wide opening for our adversaries to fill the vacuum he created.

Trump has further shocked all democracies around the world with his incessant assault on the press. Though a few of his predecessors have occasionally ostracized the press, none has mounted such vile criticism. He accuses all media outlets (except for FOX News) of being the enemy of the people, claiming they are biased and spreading "Fake News" to purposefully malign him and deride his policy initiatives.

Sadly, whereas America was seen as the beacon of freedom and democracy to be emulated, Trump is consciously undermining one of our central constitutional pillars -- the free press -- to the utter consternation of democracies around the world.

On the question of the US' reliability, many countries who depend on America for their national security are worried about Trump's real commitment to safeguarding their security. His criticism of NATO, which is the core of West European security, and his appeasement of Russia, which is viewed as the West's staunchest enemy, raises questions as to where he would stand if they were threatened.

This concern is being expressed by our allies in the Middle East and Europe, which is further diminishing America's role. Germany's Chancellor Merkel expressed her misgivings, stating that: "The times when we could fully rely on others have passed us by a bit" we Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands... We have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans."

The fact that Trump lies as often as he breathes deeply troubles countries around the world because they can no longer take his word for granted on issues of major importance to them.

Trump seems to be totally oblivious to the reality that without American global leadership, which spans over seven decades, the world will be even more chaotic than today. Trump has no end-strategy for Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, nor the focus or interest in stemming the widespread, destabilizing violent conflicts and human rights abuses around the world.

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jim Miles

There are some good points raised here, but the overall tenor that everything is Trump's fault is strange. Trump is essentially the penultimate negativity that has always been present within U.S. state and society.

The line, "Trump seems to be totally oblivious to the reality that without American global leadership, which spans over seven decades, the world will be even more chaotic than today. " is hardly true. If the U.S. had stayed away from other countries and not tried to bomb any and all dissenters into oblivion, the world would be a much better place, making Trump somewhat redundant as a chaotic factor.

The day U.S. hegemony ends will be a good day - and maybe, in hindsight, it already is happening.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 at 12:10:47 AM

Frank Schmeisser

Given a century of US military intervention in the Middle East, Africa and South America, I see the US as a destabilizing force in the world. NATO is stirring up provocations looking for a raison d'etre after the collapse of the USSR. Effectively, the US has established itself as the world's foremost terrorist organization! With Israel and Saudi Arabia close behind.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 at 1:58:42 AM

