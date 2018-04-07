Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Kosovo And Erdogan's Dangerous Islamic Agenda

By       Message Alon Ben-Meir

Related Topic(s):

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/7/18

Author 501501

From Alon Ben-Meir Website

By Alon Ben-Meir and *Arbana Xharra


Whenever Kosovo is mentioned we are reminded of the 90s, when Europe and the US provided shelter for hundreds of thousands of Albanians who resisted the tyrannical Milosevic regime. A few years later in 1999, the US, jointly with EU countries, launched NATO air strikes against the Serbs' artillery position to end their atrocities. With the support of Western countries, Kosovo became the newest state in Europe, and this year it celebrates its 10th anniversary as an independent country.

Kosovo is known as one of the most pro-American countries, where boulevards are named after President Clinton, with his 11-foot-tall statue at the entrance of the capital city Pristina. Streets are named after George W. Bush and Beau Biden (the late son of Joe Biden); girls are named after Madeline Albright, and boys after other notable American figures. In 1999, the US built its largest military base in the Balkans, Camp Bondsteel, in the eastern part of Kosovo. Kosovo is defined by its constitution as a secular state; Islamic headscarves and religious instructions are banned in primary and secondary schools.

Now Kosovo is being targeted by Turkey's President Erdogan, who is bent on spreading his Islamic agenda throughout the Balkans. He views Kosovo as easy prey and a means by which to promote his wicked plans, and uses its submissive President Hashim Thaci to do his bidding. Millions of euros are flowing from Turkey to Kosovo through illegal routes, bypassing banks and other legitimate financial institutions. In 2015, Pristina-based Albanian language daily Zeri revealed that Erdogan is increasing his influence through the building of religious institutions, including dozens of new mosques, and the restoration of existing ones built during the Ottoman Empire.

These new and old religious structures are financed through one large donor, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which is directly managed by the Turkish embassy in Pristina. Even more troublesome is that Kosovo's main assets -- the airport and electricity grids -- were sold to companies controlled by Erdogan's son-in-law, when Kosovo's current president was the Prime Minister.

On March 29, Kosovo deported six teachers from Gulen schools to Turkey, becoming the third country after Iraq and Sudan to hand Gulenists over to Erdogan's brutal treatment. Erdogan regularly pressures the EU and US to deport "his enemies" to Turkey, but fortunately none of the Western countries are willing to cave in to Erdogan's anti-Western Islamic agenda.

After the widespread media coverage and civil outcry over these brazen deportations, none of Kosovo's leaders assumed responsibility, albeit Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj dismissed his Interior Minister and intelligence chief over these deportations, stating that this was done without his permission.

No one can trust President Thaci's statement denying any knowledge of the operation, as he is known to be a close ally of Erdogan. In conversation with us, Berat Buzhala, Editor-in-Chief of the largest online media platform in Kosovo, Gazeta Express, said that "The kidnaping of the Gulenists in Kosovo was organized by both presidents, Erdogan and Hashim Thaci."

Buzhala is convinced that Thaci is lying to the public. "Everything that happened was coordinated between them. How else would the Turkish secret service succeed in kidnaping six Gulenists from Kosovo with a private jet from Pristina Airport, in cooperation with Kosovo Police and the Intelligence Agency, and the President is not aware?!" asks Buzhala.

Erdogan has slammed Kosovo's prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj, saying on March 31 that he was "saddened" and that Prime Minister Haradinaj would "pay" after he dismissed both his interior minister and his intelligence chief for deporting the six from Kosovo without his permission, states the Associated Press.

Kosovo civil society and the majority of the media reacted against the abduction of the six Gulenists. Lulzim Peci, former Ambassador of Kosovo to Sweden and Executive Director of the Kosovo Institute for Policy Research and Development (KIPRED), said to us that the scandal of the arrest of six Turkish citizens, and their subsequent handover to Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) by Kosovo Police, presents one of the most repugnant acts of human rights violations of foreign residents in Kosovo.

"The affected Turkish citizens had not undergone any of the legal proceedings required by the national law, and above all, the Human Rights Convention of the Council of Europe has been gravely violated, taking into consideration that deported citizens are awaiting unjust judicial proceedings in Turkey," said Peci.

In a conversation with Ilir Deda, a member of Kosovo's Parliament representing Alternativa, he too blamed Kosovo's president for this shameful act that has undermined the foundation of the youngest democracy in Europe. "President Thaci went rogue and gave the order to illegally arrest and deport these citizens" fearing for his personal fate, [he] is creating continuous crisis in order to politically survive. This latest crisis has directly created an internal backlash," says Deda.

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies. His dedication to writing about, analyzing, and (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

shad williams

Well i don't think I need to read too much of this article where the Kosovoans love of the clintons, nato and other criminals of the world get a front row seat at their hall of fame.

We are like putty most of the time in the hands of those running psyops. This includes the Turks campaign against the Kurds. No one should die in a bloody war. Neither the Albanians or Kurds. What can they do when they are made tools of the powers that should not be? This blood letting has been forced upon the international community in the form of a plea. Shall the world community allow a group of Western elites to continue to run a savage and mafia style regime over the world without hindrance, or will other syndicates rise to challenge? It could be a good thing...if non elites can take the reins, or maybe not.

An aside: Can Russia and China be considered a necessary counter to the US/NATO criminals? Perhaps, but not legitimate. Consider that the Chinese moves in Africa are cynical and in the same framework of the continuing western colonizers. The Chinese are late to the table, never the less, their dull sharp teeth are having a cannibalistic feast upon Africa. Poor Africa! The Chinese are having their way with it. Why?

There exists so many wrongs requiring corrective battle. Make no mistake, battle shall be required. Why is rhetorical. One answer is: Because there are corrupt elites in all corners of this planet. It is if they have been bred for this purpose. Forgive me for falling into a reverse eugenics mode. i do not see how the world can survive with their vile and murderous input.

shad williams

Yes, but.

