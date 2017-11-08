Power of Story
OpEdNews Op Eds

Time To Kick Turkey Out Of NATO

By Alon Ben-Meir
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s):

Headlined to H2 11/8/17

Author 501501

From Alon Ben Meir Website

From youtube.com: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against the media. {MID-190391}
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against the media.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Cloud News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The egregious violation of freedom of the press in Turkey has reached a mammoth proportion that places Turkey among the most oppressive nations for journalists. It is sadder than sad that the US and the EU, who champion free press as one of the main pillars of democracy, have largely left Turkey's President Erdogan free to crush not only free press, but also freedom of speech and peaceful demonstrations.

The irony here is that Turkey, as a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has violated every provision of NATO's founding treaty regarding human rights. Indeed, each member state is required to fully adhere to "...safeguard[ing] the freedom, common heritage and civilization of their peoples, founded on the principles of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law." To be sure, Erdogan has given himself license to mock these principles without any noteworthy rebuke from other NATO members.

It is time to consider kicking Turkey out of NATO, regardless of how difficult and complicated this far-reaching measure may be. Turkey has long since forsaken Western values while becoming an increasingly zealous Islamic state. Indeed, contrary to Erdogan's manipulative narrative about Turkey's presumed democracy, the country under his watch is governed by an authoritarian regime that has no place among Western democracies.

The violation of free press and the systematic undermining of human rights demands that the West reevaluate its relationship with Turkey and stop searching for excuses to justify its self-conceit about Erdogan's outrageous behavior. Here is a dossier of Erdogan's gross violations of freedom of the press and his suppression of democratic values:

Turkey today has become the global leader of incarcerated journalists. The Stockholm Center for Freedom, a Sweden-based advocacy agency, reports that as of July 2017 the Turkish government has arrested 228 journalists and convicted an additional 25. Reporters Without Borders' 2017 World Press Freedom Index ranks Turkey 155 out of 180 countries.

President Erdogan has all but silenced any media outlets that have attempted any scrutiny of his policies, particularly his crackdown on anyone whom he perceives to be an enemy. As such, he has systematically denied the Turkish public any unbiased source of information from domestic newspapers, radio, and television.

He uses the criminal justice system to prosecute journalists on false charges of terrorism, insulting the president, or fabricated crimes against the state. Many journalists have been charged and convicted for reporting that the government is supplying weapons to the Islamic State (ISIS), when in fact the government did just that, and turned a blind eye to ISIS' oil being smuggled into the country.

Erdogan regularly exerts tremendous pressure on various media organizations to dismiss journalists who write anything critical of the government, such as those who worked for the newspaper Cumhuriyet. Investigative journalism is viewed as treason against the state, which has de facto choked off any effort by journalists to investigate any wrongdoing by officials, especially in the rampant number of corruption cases that included several ministers and his own son.

He took over or closed down private media companies, including Feza Publications (parent company of Zaman and Cihan), and in many cases assigned trustees to media organizations, which is absolutely illegal and against Turkey's own constitution, which he labored so hard to pass.

Many of Turkey's business tycoons, who have extensive media holdings, are given major inner-city construction projects in exchange for keeping their reporters in check and forbidding them from publishing critical commentary about the government.

He regularly targets journalists and media outlets associated with the Gulen movement, which the government accuses of being a terrorist organization. Human Rights Watch reported that he closed nearly 170 media organizations and publishing outlets under the state emergency law that was enacted following the failed military coup in July 2016, severely undermining every aspect of human rights and the rule of law.

Erdogan targeted Kurdish journalists in particular and pro-Kurdish political activists who have expressed support for Kurdish rights, including prominent academics and mayors, accusing them of having links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). In fact, none of the accused committed any wrongdoing--their arrests were arbitrary and lacked any semblance of legitimacy.

He stifled not only freedom of the press, but free speech in general. According to the Twitter Transparency Report, Erdogan demanded that Twitter remove any offending posts. Of the 33,593 Twitter accounts reported in 2016, over 23,000 were reported by the Turkish government, more than all other countries put together.

Fearing retribution from the police, even private news outlets no longer dare to report on anything which is not to the liking of the government -- including demonstrations or clashes related to the Kurdish problem. Self-censorship by journalists has become a common practice, while quietening colleagues who try to protect the basic ethics of journalism.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

www.alonben-meir.com

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Contact Author Contact Editor Author Page
Related Topic(s):
Jim Miles

Become a Fan
Author 5671

(Member since Apr 18, 2007), 11 fans, 150 articles, 17 quicklinks, 550 comments, 3 diaries


  New Content

Quite the piece - looking in Alice's mirror and seeing oneself must be quite disconcerting.

"Turkey under Erdogan is not only violating freedom of the press, individual liberties, and the public's right for peaceful demonstration; every stratum of Tukey's governing authorities -- including the police, the judiciary, the bureaucracy and the political echelon of the AK Party -- is corrupt to the core and irredeemable." Sounds pretty much like home to me.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 12:06:19 AM

Author 0
Duygu Kivanc

Become a Fan
Author 510077

(Member since Nov 9, 2017), 1 comments


  New Content
Have you noticed, that despite all the criticism against Turkey lately that it has jailed numerous journalists and it doesn't support democratic principles, that no significant action has been taken against Turkey in terms of economic sanctions or military deal suspensions. The reason is because the Trump Administration is trying to clean up the mess of the previous US Administration. Obama let the world down and in particular, it's long trusted NATO ally Turkey because of it's insincere and illogical Syrian foreign policy. I am Turkish and during my entire lifetime, I've known Turkey and the US to be geo-strategic allies. However, this alliance is on the rocks thanks to several miscalculations of the previous US Administration under Obama. Almost every action taken by the US Administration during Obama's terms have undermined Turkey's security. The handling of the Arab Spring when it came to Syria was a disgrace. The US passively stood and watched while Esad's forces murdered over half a million of its own citizens. Obama completely let down the Sunni opposition fighting in Syria by not supplying them with heavy weapons even when they had enough trained former military personnel on hand. There was no doubt that ISIS was established with American assistance under Obama. Later, in order to fight ISIS, the US Administration then chose the Kurds as their ground force proxies but took in Turkey's enemy, PKK Marxist-Leninist terrorist organization and renamed the terrorists the YPG or PYD. Despite Turkey's warnings and requests to not heavily arm the YPG as those same weapons later get transferred to the PKK in Turkey to kill civilians, the US ignored Turkey all together . To top this off, a military coup was attempted in July of 2016 which luckily failed thanks to Russian intelligence warning Turkey a few days before the event. In fact, there were Russian fighter jets escorting ErdoÄŸan's airplane enroute to his famous flight back to Ädegreesstanbul while the US-based Stratfor was giving out GPS coordinates of ErdoÄŸan's airplane so it could be shot down by CIA- backed coup plotters. Fortunately, the coup did not succeed, otherwise an Eygptian Sisi-type of Western puppet military dictator would be in charge of Turkey right now, just like Kenan Evren was placed in the 1980's. After the unsuccesful July coup attempt, the Obama's Administration was so late to respond that it was obvious there was an American finger involved in this coup (just as there was in all previous coup's in Turkey since the 1960's). When the evidence showed that the coup plotters were using a classified "bylock" system, it was clear that they were the followers of former CIA agent, cleric and false prophet, Fethullah Gulen. Despite Turkey's multiple requests to extradite Gulen from US soil back to Turkey, it has always been met with resistance by Obama. As a result of all of the above-mentioned actions (and more), the Turkish people and it's leadership felt betrayed by the Unitel States. Obama took 50 years of American-Turkish friendship and flushed it down the toilet. For years Turkey had been a loyal US/Nato ally, protecting Europe and American interests against a potential Soviet threat by opening American military bases, housing multiple nuclear weapons and defending 1/3 of the Soviet /Eastern Bloc border. This 50 years of high level military and strategic alliance was thrown out the window thanks to Obama Administration's miscalculated and double-dealing Syrian policy. All of these mishaps and miscalculations by the Obama Administration have ultimately led to Russia, Turkey and Iran cooperating together on issues regarding the Syrian conflict, rightfully without including the Obama Administration in the talks. Turkey and Iran are now cooperating on several matters. I believe the Obama Administration's negligence and insincerity regarding Syria has triggered a series of events that are irreversible and can't be corrected by Trump either. The cooperation amongst Turkey, Russia and Iran continues to grow each day and I wouldn't be surprised if this later develops into some type of Eurasian economic union in the future. The fact of the matter is that the US is the only one to blame for forcing Turkey to negotiate with it's former advesaries on Syria as Turkey was left with no option as it's national security interests were at stake. If Turkey continues to be sidelined by the West and as the cooperation between Saudia Arabia and the Gulf states increases with Israel, the relationship between Turkey, Iran and Russia will only get stronger. As the imperialist US and Zionist Israeli plans to divide Syria and Iraq into 3-4 pieces divided amongst secterian and ethnic lines continue, Turkey and Iran will stand together as these so-called pre-planned divisions of the Middle East also undermine their respective security. I must say: What a gross miscalculation by the Obama Administration by letting down a reliable Nato ally. If Turkey was kicked out of NATO, one might see the trilateral cooperation amongst Turkey, Russia and Iran actually turn into a military alliance. A bitter, disgruntled and betrayed Turkey would turn it into a more hostile and aggressive nation, especially if aligned with Russia and Iran. This would not only affect the regional balance of powers but also threaten world peace. Turkey's sphere of influence goes far beyond it's current borders, strecthing from the Balkans to Central Asia and from the Caucusus to the Middle East. A hostile Turkey with the second largest Army of NATO wouldn't be a good combination for world stability if it was kicked out of NATO. Russia and Iran would likely exploit this development to further undermine NATO and Western interests. Likely, China would even join in the party and next thing you know, we are on the brink of the start of World War III. So before you try to kick Turkey out of NATO please try to think of the consequences because it may lead to a path of no return.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 6:21:19 AM

Author 0
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 22 fans, 2025 comments


  New Content

I disagree completely. Turkey is not the problem, Erdogan is.

Get rid of him and return Turkey to it's secular, democratic self.

And trump is an Erdogan wannabe.

I can't wait to see how he slobbers over the other dictator in the Philippines who he loves.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 5:05:23 PM

Author 0
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 22 fans, 2025 comments


Reply to 911TRUTH: New Content

Erdogan is trying to turn Turkey into another Islamic nightmare like Iran.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 10:04:09 PM

Author 0
Eighthman

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 350 comments


  New Content

Russia - America's enemy? Really?

So, this is more human rights, blah, blah, blah .. let's push for more war? It hardly matters as EU cowardice will never expel Turkey.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:35:32 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 14009 comments


  New Content

You really don't like Turkey, do you?

Well, they were the most exposed member during the Cold War and big help whenever it was needed.

And not really supported when they needed it.

Your ungrateful proposal is luckily not seriously considered.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:49:20 PM

Author 0
gunnar kullenberg

Become a Fan
Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 6 fans, 903 comments


  New Content

"what a breathtaking study in hypocrisy..!

""every provision of NATO's founding treaty regarding human rights""

"NATO is "concerned" with "human rights""?? -- NATO is a crime syndicate!

""Erdogan has given himself license to mock these principles without any noteworthy rebuke from other NATO members""

"on grounds, perhaps, that all are acutely aware of their own sins"?

""The Erdogan government has put freedom of the press under siege, and is bent on destroying journalism completely"."

"and how is that different from the US and the UK..? -- ..style, maybe..? -- In the US "journalism" is effectively dead.

""Tukey's(sic) governing authorities -- including the police, the judiciary, the bureaucracy and the political echelon of the AK Party -- is corrupt to the core and irredeemable"."

"!!!"and how is THAT different from the US"?

""no country that sold weapons to ISIS should be a member of NATO""

"but the "country" that created ISIS and facilitated all aspects of operational support, is ok"?

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 7:58:40 PM

Author 0
