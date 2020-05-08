 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 5/8/20

The Baltics are Satilite States of NATO

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 511249
Message Lukas Ramonas

Planting the flag of .NATO. in the Baltic States
Planting the flag of .NATO. in the Baltic States
(Image by San Diego Air & Space Museum Archives)   Details   DMCA

The militarization of the Baltic States continues. Defense spending grows and military infrastructure is being developed. Even in the context of COVID-19, the Baltic authorities are ready to conduct large-scale NATO military exercises. And nobody cares about the opinion of local residents on this matter.

That said, NATO ships arrived in Latvia this week to participate in the annual Open Spirit 2020 mine warfare exercise. This exercise is an international maritime operation led on a rotating basis by Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. This time the exercise will be held in Latvia from May 4 to May 14.

That's why a group of foreign ships has arrived in Ventspils. By the way, Open Spirit 2014 exercise was a sensational story in Latvia. Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs complained about NATO sailors, who arrived in the city. The official said: "They wandered drunk around the city, peed on the shop windows, tore flowers from flower beds, molested women, and fought with locals."

Moreover, two B-1 Lancer strategic bombers from the U.S. conducted training bombings in Estonia this week during the Spring Storm 2020 NATO exercise. The U.S. bombers flew to Estonia from the continental United States as part of a non-stop 24-hour mission, demonstrating the unique capabilities the U.S. could bring to Europe in a crisis.

It is worth mentioning that the costs of military equipment and personnel relocation involved in military exercises are much larger than the cost of a few thousand devices providing mechanical ventilation to the lungs. These devices are currently in short supply throughout Europe because of their price.

However, the Baltic authorities, as well as the NATO leadership, fail to understand that the time has come to save people during coronovirus pandemic, rather than train to kill them.

On the contrary, the Baltic republics continue to provide their territory for the deployment of NATO forces. And Alliance simply seeks to approach the borders of the Russian Federation and increase military pressure on Moscow.

The situation is that the Baltic States actually became a NATO springboard for demonstrating military activity in close proximity to the borders of Russia.

In fact, the authorities of independent Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sell their territory and risk the life, health and comfort of the Baltic community for supporting NATO. But can it be considered independent?

The leaders of the Baltic States accept the fact that they cannot exist without moral, military, diplomatic and especially economic assistance from the West. In other words, they recognize their complete dependence on NATO and EU.

Unfortunately, it is not a fact that NATO will provide support to the Baltic countries in case Russia attacks. So it would be much more professional for the governments of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to build up dialogue with Moscow and prevent a military conflict in the Baltic region.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Lukas Ramonas Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Interested in Politics, economics, The Baltics and sport

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What threatens Lithuania in 2019

Doctors and firefighters take to the streets in the Baltics

NATO uses snake to defeat Russia

Dressed in NATO uniform criminals operate in the Baltic States

New Era of Anti-Russian Policy Begins In EU

Russia has a problem in the Baltics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 