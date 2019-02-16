What threatens Lithuania in 2019

- Advertisement -

As we know, National security Threat Assessment by the state security Department of the Republic of Lithuania (VsD) and the second investigation Department under the Ministry of national Defence (AOTD) has been presented to the public last week in accordance with the Articles 8 and 26 of the law on intelligence of the Republic of Lithuania.

The document provides consolidated, unclassified assessment of threats and risks to national security of the Republic of Lithuania prepared by both intelligence services. The assessment assesses events, processes and trends that make the biggest influence on national security situation in the Republic of Lithuania. Based on them and considering the long-term trends affecting national security, the document provides the assessment of major challenges that the Lithuanian national security is to face in the near term (20192020).

In general, Lithuanian intelligence agencies have produced a security report claiming that Russia threatens the country in numerous ways, from a possible military incursion to promoting a positive image of itself ("propaganda"). The Kremlin called the report an example of "hysterical Russophobia."

Thus, the main threat in the field of cyber security for Lithuania is called "Russian special services", which, according to the Lithuanian side, "collect information and disrupt the work of IT systems."

One of the main goals of the "Russian special services", in accordance with VsD and AOTD, is the elections in Lithuania, which will take place this year. The Lithuanians will elect the local authorities in spring, as well as the president, and then they will vote for representatives to the European Parliament. Moscow allegedly could "try to influence the elections to the Seimas in 2020."

Over and above the report branded as Russia's "aggressive foreign policy," mentioned less tangible threats to Lithuania. One of them is the Belarusian nuclear power plant (BelAES) project, which involves the construction of two reactors near the town of Ostrovets, some about 50km from the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

At the same time, China was included in the list of threats. According to the annual report, Beijing along with Moscow, allegedly floods Lithuania with spies seeks access to classified information. In essence, only one thing is said China seeks to ensure that Vilnius will not support the independence of Tibet and Taiwan and will not raise this issue at the international level.

It is obvious that Western countries are trying to use the "Russian threat" as a cover for the fulfillment of their own plans, particularly, for tightening arms and NATO forces to Russian borders.

For this purpose, a special conditions are created in the EU countries and in the USA. In these countries, the media and politicians give out false or distorted facts about Russia for the truth. The same situation is also observed in the Baltic countries, including Lithuania.

Furthermore, Vilnius arranges a "witch hunt" and persecutes all those who disagree with the official point of view. And nobody cares that such actions violate human rights and freedoms and fundamental democratic values, such as freedom of speech, non-interference in private life, protection of the rights and freedoms of an individual.

It's no wonder that Moscow was seeking for good relations with the Baltic nations but this intention was not reciprocated. Constantly talking about the contrived "plans of Moscow to attack the Baltic States", Vilnius is doing everything to spread fear among citizens towards Russia. Apparently, some political actors in Lithuania are interested in the permanent presence of the "Russian threat." And ordinary Lithuanians have nothing left to do but believe it"