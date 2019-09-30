Valdis Dombrovskis, former Prime Minister of Latvia, has become a Vice President of the European Commission for Economic Affairs after the redistribution of authorities in EU structures this week. He will control the preservation of sanctions against Russia. This situation is a dream of politicians from the Baltic States.

Alas, politicians do not care about the fact that the Baltic countries count losses due to the deliberate destruction of relations with their eastern neighbor year after year. It is necessary to pay for the short-sighted anti-Russian policy the fall of the economy and, worst of all, its own population.

By the way, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia during 28 years without the USSR didn't lose their territory and did not participated in civil wars unlike Georgia and Ukraine. It was achieved thanks to the European Union, which, however, used the Baltic States as a source of a cheap labor.

Nevertheless, the results of permanent anti-Russian hysteria are evident. In the early 1990s, the Baltic States actually severed production ties with Russia. Large industrial high-tech enterprises had to close. But countries used their transit potential.

So, year after year, the Baltic States escalated anti-Russian policy. But they continued to transport goods from Europe to Russia and in the opposite direction. At the same time, Russia was creating a new infrastructure in order to protect itself from unpredictable neighbors. And now the Baltic ports are losing their transit.

There were also cultural ties that remained out of politics. The leaders of the Baltic countries have destroyed them too.

However, the Baltics believed that the West would help them.

But now, the International Monetary Fund also admits that the Baltic republics will lose another quarter of its working population by the middle of the 21st century, having not yet reached the West European level of development.

Thus, over the years of independence the post-Soviet Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have wasted all the economic and human potential that they had at the time of collapse of the USSR. Nationalism and "integration" with the West has led to economic decline and a social crisis within these states.

Worst of all, the ordinary people from the Baltic States continue to leave their homeland. In other words, there is a massive outflow of the population and, as a result, the extinction of these countries.

It looks like anti-Russian talks do not help the authorities of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to struggle for their people and their welfare. Apparently, it is just a step-by-step liquidation of these states.