Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Thanksgiving, Crimes, and Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Happy Thanksgiving!
American Thanksgiving holiday is not celebrated in the international community, albeit, with a few exceptions. The rest of the world recognizes the prominence of this traditional national holiday, therefore, as part of the brotherhood of man, I join the Thanksgiving celebrations - in spirit.

However, I do so with mixed feelings. Along with other global citizens, I am fully cognizant of the painful and costly human toll the Covid pandemic has taken on the world-at-large. The US leads in the number of Covid deaths, and it is incontrovertible, that under the Trump administration, the pandemic was grossly mismanaged, solely for thuggish, political profit and advantage.

Unassailable scientific and commonsense approaches to combat the virus were sacrificed on the profane altar of Trump's reelection bid. Eventually, even the Covid vaccine, which was developed during his presidential tenure, would suffer the same fate, as he refused to publicly promote its usefulness and efficacy. Trump sided with, and weaponized, the virus at every turn.

Trump's actions were a total abnegation and betrayal of the presidential oath to "serve and protect," resulting in tens of thousands, avoidable covid deaths. These victims will be absent from Thanksgiving festivities, and the scary, cacophonous void in the hearts of their loved ones will be larger and deeper. For those affected by the tragic loss, the holiday may be less of an occasion of cheer, jubilation and feasting, but more of a season to reminisce, regret and mourn. My empathy goes out to the grief-stricken, who thusly, agonize and lament.

There is a strong case for charges of crimes against humanity to be marshalled, against the principal architects of the orchestrated, sinister, covid response. A light should be shone on the official actions taken by the Trump administration, with a goal to eliciting accountability. This would give meaning and value to the lives that were needlessly lost, and would serve as a deterrent to future government-sanctioned, barbaric persecution.

Public officials in the US should be subject to the same rules and standards, regarding criminal conduct, as other political leaders are held to in the rest of the world. Anything else would amount to an unsustainable, fiendish hoax/farce; a paradigm that would be inimical to geopolitical order and comity.

In July 2004 the US House of Representatives and the Senate passed resolutions, declaring the crisis in the Dafur region of Sudan to be genocide. An estimated 200,000 - 500,000 people were killed. These politically motivated killings were condemned by the international community.

"Many of those deaths were absolutely unnecessary. They happened because of decisions made by a small group of people led by Donald Trump.

Trump not only caused over 130,000 Americans to die (according to Dr. Deborah Birx's sworn testimony before Congress last week), but there's a pile of evidence - which I'll lay out below - that he did it because he believed the virus was hitting Blue states and Black people the hardest."

Thom Hartmann

www.opednews.com/...

"Most troubling of all, perhaps, was a sentiment the expert said a member of Kushner's team expressed: that because the virus had hit blue states hardest, a national plan was unnecessary and would not make sense politically. 'The political folks believed that because it was going to be relegated to Democratic states, that they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy,' said the expert." -

Katherine Eban

www.vanityfair.com/...

Next Page  1  |  2

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
