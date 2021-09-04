Texas Taliban Attacks Womens' Rights

At this point in the Texas Taliban's exercise of power against women's rights there is no meaningful reference to religion or Gods' laws. Still, soon some misguided or man-guided theocratic mindset will be used to justify this horrific, misogynistic attack on women's rights which will cost lives. In Taliban thinking a small price to pay for the exercise of power over the powerless.

Just who are the powerless here? Within the human race women and the 'Feminine' are the component of humanity which provides for empathy, compassion and that all important spiritual state of being that cares, that allows for the embracing of those who are not you-everyone-true caretakers, care givers. You have to be a Fundamentalist, a Republican, a so called conservative, a person of right wing bend of mind to attack the rights of those women who are powerless to defend themselves and so they do.

The Texas Taliban behavior is common to male dominator religions like Christianity, Islam and Judaism. The more you adhere to the fundamentals of these religions the more you embrace male domination authority. And, it is not helpful to women for little girls and boys to be told girls are sourced to the rib of a man. Beyond harmful and diminishing it is absolute non-sense to think a small bandy legged manlike creature created all of existence. It is further non-sense to teach that the creative source also created a massive torture chamber into which it will cast 87% of all humankind-a veritable psychopathic construct. Don't let your kids hear about this. Until you protect your children from this harmful brainwashing, it will continue to inform the thinking and behavior of Texas Taliban and those who would become that. Religions were not created by a small God figure. If so there would be as many Gods as religions--silliness.

The creative source of all is/was not a man rather was/is the creative energy source with unlimited potential to become. Who would embrace a God who is limited to half of the full potential of the concept of gender. The true creative source encompasses the the totality of all potential--and ,for what it is worth does not have pets or a chosen few--Good Grief!

The influence of the male dominator spirit which so disrespects women is not just a republican trait. Does anyone remember how profoundly. how devastatingly disrespectful of Anita Hill Joe Biden was in the Clarence Thomas hearing? Also, there are many women who speak in ways that dishonor the Feminine and these bend a knee to the male dominators in their lives. These women dishonor the work, the sacred role of the Feminine within existence. This is a serious karmic blemish on the souls of those women to whom it applies. This will require many, many life times to atone for.this spiritual deficit and is doing grave harm to humankind and the planet.

Of Course non-existent gods did not give us religion, it was imposed on populations of people for control purposes--it is mostly if not always destructive.

Still, all women coming together and speaking with one voice representing the spirit and hope and possibilities of the Feminine would be a voice and a force that would save the planet and all her life forms'

Embrace Women's Rights !

Don Scotten

