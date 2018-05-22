

Roger and Julian Lin before their arrest for fraud

(Image by Taiwan Civil Government) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

The May 11 arrest of Roger Lin and his wife Julian in Taiwan for fraud is causing jitters in Washington, DC media circles. Roger Lin (also known as Lin Zhisheng) heads the organization Taiwan Civil Government which has been pumping money to influential media houses financing events, conferences, and dinners at swanky restaurants.

The Congressional Quarterly's popular Roll Call Live video show scheduled for May 23 was canceled since the arrests. The show was to feature a Congressional panel discussion entitled Reshaping the State Department, A Fresh Start with East Asia. The show was paid for by "underwriting sponsor" Taiwan Civil Government.

- Advertisement -

Roll Call CEO Meg Hargreaves explained the cancellation of the show, "This is due to the fact that two Members of Congress scheduled to appear at the event withdrew from the program." Hargreaves declined to name the two Members of Congress who got cold feet.

On a prior Roll Call Live show following the 2016 Congressional elections, sponsored by Taiwan Civil Government, Julian Lin (also known as Lin Chih-an) took to the Roll Call podium and welcomed attendees.

- Advertisement -

Taiwan Civil Government is a pro-United States advocacy group for Taiwanese independence. Lin's group is so ready for freedom from occupation by the exiled Republic of China that TCG is a government in-waiting. The group issues ID cards, vanity license plates, has a paramilitary Black Bear Squad, its own flag, wealthy donors who have purportedly bought governorships, and has been spending money buying influence in Washington.

Taiwan's unresolved international status of "strategic ambiguity" has allowed a wide spectrum of opinion on how to build a country and TCG recognized the US role in combat with Japan left America as the chief occupying power when World War II was ended by the San Francisco Peace Treaty. The ruling exiled Republic of China was installed as a caretaker government by the US after the war and never left the island following defeat in 1949 by the People's Republic of China.

Seven decades of ambiguity have left almost everyone confused. Elders still talk about Formosa, the youth speak of Taiwan, politicians push the Republic of China, and groups like the International Olympics Committee demand Chinese Taipei. TCG advocates for the United States to resolve Taiwan's status and is pushing for a role in the process by following the US military civil affairs manual on nation-building and making powerful friends in the news media.

- Advertisement -

Republic of China in-exile authorities resist Roger Lin's advocacy, maintaining it offers false promises and is a financial scam based on political ideology. Lin's group was severely fractured several years ago with top leaders quitting over complaints about money. For years Lin cultivated the rumor that he was funded by the Central Intelligence Agency, an idea perhaps not so far-fetched. The CIA's dirty work in Asia out of Taiwan for a half-century has left the island awash with secret funds that have long been a staple of Taiwanese politics.

Arrested with the Lins were Cai Caiyuan, the Prime Minister of the State Council; Wu Lixiang, the TCG Minister of Tainan; Ye Bilian, the Minister of Finance; and Xu Yiming and Xiang Jing You. After being interrogated the Lins were held in solitary confinement while the others were released on bond. Seized in the raids was 130 million yuan, guns and jewelry.

Although the Lins enjoyed a luxury lifestyle, they spent a lot of money pursuing their agenda of independence for Taiwan. That money is what has Washington insiders nervous. Taiwan Civil Government has even hosted an event at the National Press Club.

Politico magazine has co-sponsored multiple events with Taiwan Civil Government including its Inauguration Hub party. Julian Lin attended the Trump inauguration with a TCG delegation. When asked to comment on the relationship with TCG a spokesman for Politico first was out of the office then refused to respond.

Foreign Policy , another TCG-funded media house, decided to "pass" on the story of the Lin arrest and offers no explanation for their co-sponsorship of an event last year.

Neil Hare, a well-paid lobbyist for TCG, registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent under his company name Global Vision Communications, has refused to say anything about his clients' arrests. A mouthpiece who shuts up when the going gets rough, instead of offering spin, suggests fear of being caught up in a ROC dragnet.

None of the media houses that took money from TCG have reported on the arrests. Although the arrests were reported in China and Europe there has been no media coverage in the United States. Thus far the most comprehensive coverage comes out of Taiwan in the on-line journal New Bloom, an outgrowth of the Sunflower student movement.





The arrests of the the Lins has focused attention to Taiwan's unresolved status and promises to advance the TCG message as the public grapples with the question, fraudsters or political prisoners?



