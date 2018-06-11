

Julian Lin of Taiwan Civil Government and Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, pose together at Washington event

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, is the latest character in an evolving story of international intrigue. The recent political fraud arrests in Taiwan of Roger and Julian Lin and others has opened a view to an extensive lobbying campaign in Washington that reached the White House.

Roger Lin is the leader of Taiwan Civil Government and has been dropping a lot of money in Washington in the last few years on a lobbying firm, sponsorship of multiple media events and programs, underwriting a Heritage Foundation event, sponsoring POLITICO's Inauguration Hub and Playbook Powerlist reception, international travel, and federal litigation. The group had also been working to find a way inside the White House.

Julian Lin, invited to the Trump inauguration, used her trip to Washington to see Kellyanne Conway, attending an invitation-only women's breakfast with Conway. Promoted from Trump campaign manager to Counselor to the President, Conway enjoys close access to Trump and is one of the few people he actually pays attention to.

Conway's tenure at the White House has been a rocky one as she stumbled from one controversy to another. A couple of gaffs cost her a rebuke from the boss but Conway has persevered and remains a top confidant of Trump.

Conway and Lin were spotted deep in private conversation at the 2017 POLITICO Powerlist reception sponsored by TCG and later posed for a photo together. With Julian Lin incommunicado and in solitary confinement, held without bail, she is unable to tell how far she got with Conway. No one in Washington, media or government, is talking. Because of a total media whiteout in the United States about Taiwan Civil Government, news of the fraud allegations still under investigation is non-existent, leaving Washington insiders nervous and unaware of developments.

Taiwan Civil Government, now being alleged to be an elaborate ruse to skim donations from those who want to expel the exiled Republic of China from Taiwan, had stepped up its lobbying campaign to include Congress. Two Representatives had been scheduled to appear on a TCG sponsored Roll Call Live show but canceled after learning of the arrests in Taiwan. The same day the Roll Call Live event was supposed to happen two Senators, Ben Sasse and Joe Manchin, both went ahead with a TCG sponsored Heritage Foundation event. Commerce Secretary Gilbur Ross abruptly dropped out minutes before he was to speak later citing an urgent meeting at the White House.

The election of Donald Trump was cause for hope in Taiwan that progress could be made in the decades-old strategic ambiguity that has kept the people of Formosa, now called Taiwan, in a stateless condition. The United States and large majority of the world nations do not recognize the sovereignty of the Republic of China in-exile. This political purgatory has been the status quo since the end of World War II after the United States installed the ROC as a caretaker government which has left the status of Formosa unresolved.

Since the arrests of the Lins,Taiwan Civil Government lobbyist Neil Hare said the group wants a closer relationship with the United States. "They are a trusted partner on the ground for economic cooperation and trade, military cooperation and also on the international stage and so they've been working for over 10 years to foster this stronger relationship. They have over 60,000 members in Taiwan."

