 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Taiwan Civil Government leaders indicted and Washington co-conspirators cited

By       Message Michael Richardson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/9/18

Author 3874
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Roger and Julian Lin are accused of operating an organized crime ring
(Image by Taiwan Civil Government)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

On July 9, prosecutors of the exiled Republic of China formally charged Roger and Julian Lin, leaders of Taiwan Civil Government, and others for fraud and illegal fundraising. Following a two month investigation, the indictments of the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office led to Taiwanese media mention of unnamed and unindicted co-conspirators in Washington that aided the alleged political fraud.

The suspects are accused of violating the Organized Crime Prevention Act and the Money Laundering Control Act. Roger Lin and the others allegedly defrauded 315 people of $25.8 million by seeking donations under false pretenses of a fictional United States Military Government that was to bestow its blessings on TCG.

Prosecutors are also seeking to seize cash recovered from the Lin residence and confiscate four properties owned by the Lins. The prosecutors were careful to steer clear of national security allegations for forming a shadow government complete with its own paramilitary unit and claiming the ROC is not the legitimate government of Taiwan. Prosecutors determined no foreign government was behind TCG which had conducted no spying activity hence no national security issues. Several years ago Taipei prosecutors explored treason charges against Roger Lin but dropped the matter after interrogating Lin.

Prosecutors did not name the Washington co-conspirators but did allege that various Washington public relations events of TCG were part of an elaborate hoax to draw in donations. Since the election of Donald Trump the group has been aggressively hosting Washington events, inaugural parties, sponsoring media houses and partnering with the Heritage Foundation. TCG managed to make a connection with Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, as a result of its lobbying efforts.

- Advertisement -

Federal litigation brought by Roger Lin seeking court assistance for the stateless residents of Taiwan was part of the fraud scheme according to the ROC prosecutors. The Lin case was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction with the court ruling the matter was for the executive branch not the judiciary.

Clarification of the allegations against TCG leaders now put the issue of Taiwan's unresolved status, and TCG's efforts to expel the ROC with American assistance, at the center of the case. The indictments did not shed light on whether prosecutors in Taiwan seek to pursue charges against the unnamed Washington co-conspirators. The two Washington insiders most likely to be under investigation are TCG lobbyist Neil Hare, a registered Foreign Agent, and Shelley Hymes, a public relations consultant working with Hare. Both Hare and Hymes have stated they have not heard from ROC prosecutors and have no further comment. Hare and Hymes organized the Washington events in question and also accompanied TCG delegations on junkets to New York and Zurich. Hymes also was reimbursed by TCG for a trip to Taiwan in the summer of 2017.

While ROC prosecutors believe the Washington events were fraudulent in nature, they appear to be part of a genuine lobbying campaign to advance a political agenda. The case promises to explore the ways Washington works and the interplay between media, lobbyists, and politicians behind closed doors. Thus far the response about TCG lobbying from Washington insiders has been silence. The formal indictments are not likely to loosen any tongues as ROC prosecutors dance in a political minefield. Meanwhile, Roger and Julian remain locked up in pre-trial detention unable to give their side of the story.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Richardson is a freelance writer living in Belize. Richardson writes about Taiwan foreign policy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Black Panther Party. Richardson was Ralph Nader's ballot access manager during the 2004 and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

J. Edgar Hoover personally ordered FBI to initiate COINTELPRO dirty tricks against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

Angela Davis Demands 'Omaha Two' Be Freed

FBI agents that spied on Martin Luther King also ran COINTELPRO operation against 'Omaha Two'

Did RFK's search for JFK's killers lead to his own murder?

FBI used United Airlines in planned COINTELPRO action against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

COINTELPRO prosecution of Black Panthers haunts Nebraska justice system while policeman's killers go free

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Richardson

Become a Fan
Author 3874

(Member since Nov 30, 2006), 1 fan, 131 articles, 26 quicklinks, 97 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Now the unresolved status of Taiwan moves to center stage

Submitted on Monday, Jul 9, 2018 at 5:12:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 