Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

POLITICO's party for Trump inauguration bankrolled by Taiwan Civil Government

By Michael Richardson

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/25/18

Author 3874

Taiwan Civil Government sponsored POLITICO's inauguration party.
(Image by Taiwan Civil Government)   Permission   Details   DMCA
POLITICO's party, dubbed Inauguration Hub, for Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony was bankrolled by Taiwan Civil Government, whose leaders are currently held incommunicado in solitary confinement in Taiwan as alleged fraudsters.

POLITICO calls itself a "global news and information company at the intersection of politics and policy." However, POLITICO silence following the arrests of Roger and Julian Lin, leaders of TCG, does not support its claim to be "more authoritative...than any competitor." POLITICO has neither reported on the Taiwan fraud arrests nor answered questions about its relationship with the Inauguration Hub "supporting sponsor" Taiwan Civil Government.

The big bash, held on the top floor of posh The W Hotel, was a drop-in site for those that were cold or lacked passes to the inauguration ceremony. Complete with bar and laden buffet tables, the festive gathering was full of good cheer and fun while the movers and shakers pressed flesh, laughed and socialized.

Repeated attempts for comment from POLITICO about funding for the Inauguration Hub have gone unanswered. POLITICO refuses to reveal how much the event cost and how much money was provided by TCG as a sponsor. The international media house boast that " We all believe informing readers and holding leaders accountable is and will forever be essential to smart governance" is yet to prove true on its Taiwan Civil Government connection.

In May 2017, the annual POLITCO Playback Powerlist reception was sponsored by TCG. Julian Lin took to the podium and welcomed attendees. The event was to showcase POLITICO ' s list of "The New Guard" who had power in Washington under the new Trump administration.

POLITICO has yet to say if any future events are planned with TCG or what vetting process was used before accepting sponsorship from the group. The POLITICO website continues to keep a link to the TCG website active.

POLITICO declined to comment on the viability of TCG or the validity of their assertions the US has a duty under the San Francisco Peace Treaty for the determination of Taiwan's international status. The exiled Republic of China, now occupying Taiwan, claims TCG is a fraud ring using political ideology as the bait. POLITICO silence on how much TCG spent plays into the hands of the ROC prosecutors putting the media house not only at the crossroads of politics and policy but money as well.

Are Roger and Julian Lin fraudsters or political prisoners? Don't expect to find the answer reading POLITICO magazine.

 

opednews.com

Michael Richardson is a freelance writer based in Boston. Richardson writes about politics, law, nutrition, ethics, and music. Richardson is also a political consultant.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Michael Richardson

Author 3874

(Member since Nov 30, 2006), 108 articles, 26 quicklinks, 79 comments


Don't expect POLITICO to give you the news on this story.

Submitted on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 3:39:29 PM

