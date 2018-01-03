Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Sticks and Stones: Free Speech And Punching Politics

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jim Kavanagh       (Page 1 of 9 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/3/18

Author 83077
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)
- Advertisement -
Go to source.


(Image by inquisitr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Many Americans, and not only those on the left, were rightfully outraged in August by the sight of hundreds of torch-bearing "white nationalists"--i.e., white supremacists, explicit racists and fascists, the KKK, and Stormfront--marching through the streets of Charlottesville to protest the removal of a monument to a warrior "hero" of the slave system of the Confederacy. And hundreds of counter-demonstrators, from various political and religious tendencies, were on the scene to make that outrage known.

The melee that resulted, which ended in the killing of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, brought to a boil the debate about free speech and aggressive physical violence that has been percolating among various corners of what's called "the left" in this country since the sucker punch of Richard Spencer during his on-the-street TV interview in January.

- Advertisement -


The question is: In our country today, is it acceptable, even necessary, to deny right-wing, characterizable-as-"fascist," political opponents the right to express their views in public, with whatever means necessary, whether that be legal censorship or preemptive physical force?


antifa tee shirt
(Image by Rob Kall)   Permission   Details   DMCA

There is now a significant cohort of people--40% of millennials, according to Pew Research--who answer that question "Yes."

- Advertisement -

Of course, some of those answering "Yes" would qualify that they only endorse legal and non-violent means of restricting objectionable political "hate speech." But, especially since Charlottesville, the "antifa" groups who brook no such niceties are in the vanguard of this movement, setting the tone and agenda, and challenging the weaker-minded to accept the street-fighting antifa position as the unavoidable logical consequence of that "Yes." Antifa activists not only do not shy from starting fights, they pride themselves on their willingness to do so, and argue that it's only that willingness that will effectively resist the rising tide of fascism and move other left-of-liberals in their direction.


That "Yes" answer is made even more significant by being given op-ed space in prominent

liberal establishment media. 1 "Liberal" is a remarkable word here, since for many decades it's been conservatives and the right who have rejected and vilified organizations like the ACLU that defend the rights of minorities and dissidents to express unpopular opinions. It's now the establishment conservative and to-the-right-of-conservative media that poses as the champion of free speech.

My answer to that question is: "No." I do not agree that right-wing political opponents, even those characterizable as "fascist," should be denied the right to express their views, either by force of law or by physical aggression from groups identified as antifa leftists. I think such a position in the United States today is pernicious in principle and politically dangerous.

In this post, I am going to focus on the physical aggression part of this position. I'll talk about the more general issue of "free speech" in another post.

- Advertisement -


First of all, some "nots."

Left groups and demonstrators have the absolute right to, and I think should, defend themselves and resist any attacks with whatever force they consider necessary and politically appropriate. I am not criticizing defensive force.

There is no "antifa" organization or leadership, so I am not, and cannot be, characterizing or dismissing all actions taken by every group self-identified or identified by the media as such.

In that regard, I find some actions of such groups in Charlottesville, like the defense of non-violent protestors as experienced by Cornel West and reported by Melinda Henneberger and Dahlia Lithwick, to be admirable. Other actions, like the chasing and beating of unarmed protestors just for being there ("Get the f*ck out!"), and, as Leighton Woodhouse observed, "command[ing] photographers not to take their pictures, .. physically block[ing] them from doing so, and if they persisted," smash[ing] their equipment and assault[ing] them." I reject as bullying, dangerous, and politically damaging. 2

So, I'm not using the word "antifa" to refer to any particular group or any particular tactic, but to those who insist on the strategic principle of stopping political expression by those whom they identify as "fascist," by force of law or by physical aggression.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Former college professor, native and denizen of New York City. Blogging at www.thepolemicist.net, from a left-socialist perspective. Also publishing on Counterpunch The Greanville Post, Z, The Unz Review, and other sites around the net.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel's "Human Shield" Hypocrisy

The Rifle on the Wall: A Left Argument for Gun Rights

Charge of the Right Brigade: Ukraine and the Dynamics of Capitalist Insurrection

Edward Snowden, Lawrence O'Donnell, and the Failure of Fuzzy Land Thinking

The New Privateers: Civil Forfeiture, Police Piracy, and the Third-Worldization of America

Flight Club: The No-Fly List and the Authoritarian Theater of the Absurd

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 